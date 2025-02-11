UCLA’s Cori Close After Test Against Oregon: 'We Found a Way to Win'
No. 1 UCLA women’s basketball (23-0, 10-0) extended its undefeated streak with a hard-fought 62-52 victory over Oregon at Matthew Knight Arena on Sunday.
Despite not playing their cleanest game, the Bruins secured their 22nd consecutive win behind a stellar performance from junior guard Londynn Jones, who tallied a season-high 21 points.
While the team’s offensive execution wavered at times, Coach Cori Close focused on the Bruins’ resilience and defensive prowess in her postgame comments, reinforcing the foundation that has fueled their dominant season.
“It wasn’t our best day, but we found a way to win,” Close said.
Close acknowledged that UCLA struggled to establish an offensive rhythm, but she commended her team for staying true to their defensive identity.
“Just one of those games right now, it wasn’t our best day,” Close said. “But the reality is right now, we found a way to win. We found a way to make defense our anchor. And I want this team to feel light and joyful. And that we know who we are and where we’re going. And we had a tough night, and we still found a way to win.”
UCLA’s defensive effort was instrumental in preserving its lead, with graduate student forward Angela Dugalic emerging as a key presence on that end. Close praised her versatility and ability to guard multiple positions.
“She’s an elite defender, elite," Close said. "They finally said, ‘Hey, we’re not setting any screens.’ They were just trying to isolate, and they couldn’t do that, because Deasy [Dugalic] was playing such good defense. That’s one of her superpowers, we say, is that she can guard anybody on the perimeter.”
Close highlighted the tactical shifts made at halftime to improve offensive efficiency, particularly in getting junior center Lauren Betts better scoring opportunities.
“We really tried to move her off of more screens and get her deeper seals,” Close said. “We talked about it at halftime that they were pushing all of our forwards, not just Lauren, too far. We were catching it in like the eight-to-ten-foot range instead of right around the basket.”
While Betts faced difficulties against Oregon’s interior defense, Close remained confident in her star post player’s ability to adjust.
“She’s [Betts] such an elite player," Close said, "but the adjustment she made in the second half was that I told her, ‘Look, try not to go on your first one unless you can do it without a dribble. Then go inside, then reestablish a deeper seal, go outside, and then we’ll come back to you.’ And that helped a little bit.”
Beyond strategy, Close stressed the importance of trust and selflessness among her players. She challenged her team in the locker room to embrace the collective mindset, especially when individuals struggle offensively.
“I think it comes back to selflessness, and I really challenged the team in the locker room that if it’s not their night, they don’t need to worry — that this is a team game and someone’s gonna have their back,” Close said. “We put so much pressure [on ourselves], but what good is versatility if we’re not leaning into it?”
Even as Oregon made its runs, UCLA never wavered, a trait Close believes defines this team’s character.
“I honestly think we need more situations like that. We need games in which we have to show a lot of poise,” Close said. “One thing that has been very steady for our team all year long is that when teams have made runs … there’s really been no change for us.”
Close pointed to past matchups against Baylor, Maryland and Ohio State, where the Bruins held firm despite momentum swings.
“That’s a part of our character — we have a poise about us and a quiet confidence that says, ‘You can make your run, you can throw a punch, but we’re very confident in how we’ll respond,” Close said.
While Close took responsibility for some of the team’s offensive struggles, she remained steadfast in UCLA’s defensive-first mentality.
“This is why you don’t build your team based on offense,” Close said. “We talk all year long about how defense is our anchor. And it’s for such a time as this — when you’re having a night where it just isn’t clicking offensively — that you have defense as your anchor. And we were able to draw on that tonight.”
As UCLA turns its focus to its upcoming top-10 showdown against USC on Thursday, Close knows her team must clean up its execution. But with their defensive identity intact and an unwavering belief in one another, the Bruins remain poised to continue their dominant season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.