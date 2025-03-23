UCLA Gears Up for Next Test: Richmond
Less than 24 hours after handling Southern University in its NCAA Tournament opener, UCLA women’s basketball has turned the page.
“It's just a really clear marker that nothing is promised,” said Coach Cori Close after Friday's win. “So, we don't want to talk about six games. We don't want to talk about now five games. We want to talk about one game.”
That one game is against No. 8 seed Richmond, which advanced after a gritty win over Georgia Tech. And as the Bruins prepare for Sunday’s second-round matchup, Close made it clear: This is not a group concerned with comfort.
In fact, UCLA welcomes the quick turnaround.
“We’re really used to that as a coaching staff,” Close said, referencing the one-day prep windows built into Pac-12 play. “It’s just a refocus kind of thing for us … now we have a new opportunity to earn another game.”
That micro-focus will be essential against a Richmond team that runs a five-out motion offense, thrives on spacing and ball movement and shoots confidently from deep.
“I was really impressed about how they used their length on the defensive end,” Close said. “They got tons of deflections, disrupted what Georgia Tech wanted to do. … They're going to really challenge us because that's going to pull Lauren away from the basket.”
Richmond’s offensive tempo and style will be a contrast to the physical, press-heavy approach UCLA saw from Southern. Close praised the Jaguars’ intensity, particularly how they challenged the Bruins’ guards and forced UCLA to adapt on the fly.
“Man, does Southern play hard. One of the top teams in the country at forcing turnovers for a reason,” Close said. “I loved how we responded in the third quarter defensively … but no matter what the game plan is, be counted on to do our job.”
The focus now shifts to perimeter defense, ball pressure and communication. Limiting Richmond’s clean looks from three will be a collective effort.
“It's got to start with our defense,” Close said. “So that way, we can play the way we want to play on offense.”
Offensively, the Bruins know that the scouting report for every opponent starts with one name: junior center Lauren Betts. And that means game plans will vary, but the mission stays the same, play through the post, adjust quickly, and share the ball.
“Every scouting report starts with how they’re going to try to double up Lauren,” Close said. “I think every game is going to look a little bit different, but that's our job, is to prepare for what our best angles are and then be ready to pivot during the game.”
Perhaps more important than personnel or strategy is their mindset.
“We don’t try to hope we win possessions,” Close said. “We go dominate possessions. And even when it doesn’t happen, then we need to refocus quickly. … That needs to be our DNA.”
UCLA takes on Richmond on Sunday at Pauley Pavilion. One game at a time, but the Bruins are already locked in.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.