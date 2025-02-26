UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Breaking Down UCLA vs. Wisconsin
On the latest episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Madeleine Considine breaks down the highly anticipated matchup as the No. 2 UCLA women’s basketball team prepares to take on Wisconsin.
This game marks a historic moment, as it is the first-ever meeting between these two programs. While UCLA enters the game as the clear favorite, there are several key factors to watch in this late-season Big Ten clash.
With only a couple of games left before the Big Ten Tournament, UCLA looks to maintain its momentum and solidify its standing as one of the best teams in the nation heading into March Madness. Meanwhile, Wisconsin will aim to disrupt the Bruins’ rhythm and pull off an upset on their home court.
UCLA has been dominant all season, boasting an impressive 26-1 record and a 14-1 mark in Big Ten play. One of the key reasons for its success is its ability to control the boards and dictate the tempo of games.
Junior center Lauren Betts has been a force in the paint, ranking third in the Big Ten with 9.8 rebounds per game. The team as a whole ranks fourth in the nation in rebounds per game, averaging 44.2, and leads the country in rebounding margin at +14.0.
This dominance on the boards allows UCLA to create second-chance opportunities and limit its opponents’ offensive possessions.
The Bruins are also one of the most well-rounded teams in the conference, ranking among the top five in categories such as assist-to-turnover ratio, blocks per game, scoring offense, and scoring margin.
They have controlled games from start to finish, leading from the opening tip to the final buzzer in 14 of their 26 wins. Their ability to put teams away early has been a key factor in their success, with eight victories over ranked opponents proving their ability to compete with and defeat top-tier competition.
Despite their impressive record, UCLA must be prepared for a Wisconsin team that is capable of pulling off an upset. The Badgers enter the game with a 13-14 overall record and a 4-12 mark in Big Ten play, but they have key players who can make an impact.
Serah Williams is the centerpiece of Wisconsin’s offense, averaging 19.1 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. She is the only player in the Power 4 conferences to average at least 19 points and 10 rebounds per game, making her a formidable challenge for UCLA’s interior defense.
Wisconsin’s three-point shooting could also be a game-changer. In their last game against Northwestern, the Badgers shot an impressive 53.8% from beyond the arc, with Tess Myers going 3-of-4 from deep.
If Wisconsin can replicate that level of shooting, it could stretch UCLA’s defense and create more open opportunities inside for Williams.
Another key factor for Wisconsin will be ball security. UCLA thrives on forcing turnovers and turning them into transition points, so if the Badgers are careless with the ball, they will struggle to keep up with the Bruins’ fast-paced offense.
While UCLA will be the better team in this matchup, it must remain focused and avoid any potential pitfalls. Containing Williams will be a top priority, as the Bruins' size advantage will be a factor, but they must also avoid getting into foul trouble.
Additionally, with the Big Ten Tournament approaching, UCLA must ensure it maintains its intensity and does not overlook its opponent in what could be considered a trap game.
Given their depth, rebounding dominance, and defensive strength, the Bruins are in an excellent position to take care of business against Wisconsin. The Badgers’ best hope for keeping this game competitive would be an outstanding performance from Serah Williams and a hot shooting night from beyond the arc.
However, if UCLA executes its game plan effectively, it should secure a comfortable victory.
As UCLA continues its push toward postseason play, this game provides another opportunity to fine-tune its approach before heading into the Big Ten Tournament.
