Former UConn Huskies Sharpshooter Gets New NBA Deal
There are plenty of former UConn Huskies players scattered throughout the NBA.
One of those players is Cam Spencer, who played a key role on the 2023-24 team, which won the NCAA Championship. Now, the guard is creating a solid NBA career for himself.
Spencer had signed a two-way deal with the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this offseason, but ESPN's Shams Charania is reporting that Spencer and the team are restructuring the deal, making it a $10.5 million, four-year contract with three seasons guaranteed.
The guard's calling card has always been in three-point shooting.
During his time with the Huskies, he averaged 14.3 points while shooting 48 percent from the floor and 44 percent from behind the arc on 5.6 three-point attempts per game.
Specner only played in 25 games for the Grizzlies last season, but his long-range shooting was still on display in that small sample size. He connected on 36 percent of his long-range shots.
The Grizzlies might be interested in signing Spencer to a long-term deal because of how well he's played in the Summer League so far.
Through two games, Spencer is averaging 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists while shooting 64 percent from behind the arc and 54 percent from the floor.
For a player who was selected as the 53rd overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, getting a long-term deal like this must be a dream come true for Spencer.
