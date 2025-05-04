NBA Mock Draft Predicts Former UConn Star To Fall Late In First Round
One of the most intriguing prospects heading into the 2025 NBA Draft is former UConn Huskies star Liam McNeeley.
Some analysts view him as a potential top-15 pick, and others predict he could fall out of the lottery all together.
As the draft gets closer, we should better understand where McNeeley could be selected.
However, one recent mock draft has the wing selected late in the first round, signaling that McNeeley could fall.
Sam Vecenie of The Athletic recently released his updated mock draft, which projects McNeeley to be selected 21st overall by the Utah Jazz (via Minnesota Timberwolves).
Vecenie justifies dropping McNeeley this far in the draft by pointing out that there are still some serious unknowns about the type of player he'll be at the next level.
The analyst's two main concerns are the consistency of his jump shot and his questionable role at the next level.
"McNeeley averaged 14.5 points but shot just 38 percent from the field and 32 percent from 3 this year despite a reputation that would make you believe he is a serious shooter ... He often ended up playing on the ball when his best role — is off ball," wrote Vecenie.
Still, McNeeley has the potential to be a solid NBA player, and the analyst agrees.
"NBA teams love McNeeley's competitiveness and his character. There's a real belief that once a team gets him into the right role, you'll see the jumper get back to the elite level it was in high school."
McNeeley's early success at the next level could depend on the team and situation he's drafted into.
That's why it'll be so interesting for Huskies fans to follow is draft stock as the big night approaches.
