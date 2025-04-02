UConn Huskies Coach Geno Auriemma Discusses Paige Bueckers' Journey
Paige Bueckers may be considered one of, if not the best, player in college basketball.
Even though the UConn Huskies star is headed to the 2025 Final Four, it doesn't mean she's had an easy road to get there.
In fact, Bueckers has faced many obstacles during her collegiate career, which have prevented her from winning a national championship.
Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma discussed that adversity.
"There's been a lot of obstacles thrown Paige's way. A lot of adversity that's come her way," said Auriemma.
"We've all talked about it whether it was the bubble her freshman year, not having the whole team her sophomore year when we're playing for a national championship, missing another year, [and] playing short-handed last year. So, there's been one thing after another, after another, after another."
Auriemma talked about how, at one point in Buecker's career, it was almost as if she felt like she had to be the team's leading scorer for them to have a chance.
However, this season is different.
Bueckers is still UConn's number one option, but the Huskies coach said, "Now we've added a couple of pieces this year that we didn't have [in the past]. So, it feels like, it could actually all come together."
Hopefully, all of the trials and tribulations that Bueckers had to face have given her the experience needed to win a national championship.
In their Final Four matchup, Bueckers and the Huskies will face UCLA on Friday at 9:30 PM.
