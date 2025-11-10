How UConn Is Surviving Without Paige Bueckers
UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma addressed the significant adjustments his team faces without Paige Bueckers, who departed for the WNBA's Dallas Wings after being selected first overall in the 2025 draft.
Following the top-ranked Huskies' commanding 99-67 victory over Florida State, Auriemma discussed how Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong are shouldering expanded roles in the program's post-Bueckers chapter.
"Obviously it's different, you know. Quite different, not having a player like Paige out there," Auriemma said. "So they've got to do more together and they've got to do more on their own. And as we go along, the other players on the team will get better at finding them. And they'll get better at finding each other and they'll get better at creating their own stuff".
How Did Azzi Fudd Dominate in UConn's Home Opener?
Azzi Fudd delivered a better performance in UConn's home opener at Gampel Pavilion, pouring in 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting to pace the Huskies. She was particularly dominant in the opening half, going for 20 points before intermission to help build a commanding 51-27 halftime advantage.
Fudd capped the second quarter by scoring UConn's final eight points as the Huskies closed on a 10-0 run. She also contributed five assists, three rebounds and two steals in an efficient 21-minute outing.
The performance marked her second consecutive 20-plus point game after opening the season with 20 points in UConn's 79-66 victory over No. 20 Louisville.
Auriemma noted that Fudd passed up several pull-up jumpers, shots she and Bueckers were "automatic" at together, showing the ongoing adjustment period.
"I thought that in the first half, I thought Azzi passed up a couple of those pull-ups that she and Paige are like automatic at those things. They're two of the best I've ever coached," he said.
Can Sarah Strong Maintain Her Impressive Early-Season Form?
Sarah Strong complemented Fudd's explosion with another stellar showing, recording 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting along with nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals. The sophomore forward has averaged 21 points through the Huskies' first two contests, matching her output from the Louisville opener.
Strong contributed five points during a crucial 12-0 run in the second quarter that extended UConn's lead to 17 points. Her versatility and efficiency have been critical as the defending national champions navigate life without their former superstar.
Transfer Kayleigh Heckel provided valuable depth off the bench with 12 points and a career-high six steals, while Ayanna Patterson made an emotional return after missing two seasons due to injury.
As UConn prepares to host Loyola Chicago, the Huskies will continue to refine their identity, with Fudd and Strong leading the charge.
