Former UConn Star Could Force Spurs' Top Trade Addition Out of Town
It didn't take long for former UConn Huskies star Stephon Castle to make his mark in the NBA, winning the Rookie of the Year award with the San Antonio Spurs during the 2024-25 campaign.
Castle's immediate rise in San Antonio is what made the Spurs' decision to swing a midseason trade for fellow guard De'Aaron Fox that much more puzzling, and now, San Antonio apparently isn't sure what to do with the the latter player. Especially after also selecting Dylan Harper in the NBA Draft this past June.
Here's the thing: Fox has just one year remaining on his contract, so the Spurs will have to make a decision on the ex-Sacramento Kings All-Star fairly soon.
NBA insider Marc Stein has provided an update on the situation, and he doesn't feel like a Fox extension is an "automatic" slam dunk for San Antonio.
Fox saw his numbers dip tremendously after joining the Spurs at the trade deadline this past year, as he averaged 19.7 points per game on 44.6/27.4/81.9 shooting splits over 17 games in San Antonio. That's obviously a small sample size, but it's an indication that he may not exactly be the best fit alongside of Castle — and now Harper — moving forward.
It's also important to remember that the Spurs also have wings such as Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson in tow, so someone will have to be the odd man out. Could San Antonio really trade Fox not long after acquiring him?
One thing is for sure: the Spurs will almost certainly be prioritizing Castle moving forward after the UConn product logged 14.7 points, 4.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds a night during his debut campaign.
The 20-year-old spent one season with the Huskies in 2023-24, helping Dan Hurley's squad win its second straight national championship. The Spurs then selected Castle with the fourth overall pick of the draft that ensuing summer.
Read More UConn Huskies Coverage:
MORE: UConn Huskies HC Jim Mora Reveals Shocking Transfer Portal Details
MORE: UConn Women's Basketball Releases 2025-26 Non-Conference Schedule
MORE: UConn Legend Paige Bueckers Ties Another Massive WNBA Record
MORE: UConn HC Dan Hurley Gives Huge Outlook For Star Guard Ahead of Season
MORE: UConn Huskies, Dan Hurley Offer Intriguing 2026 Forward