UNC Basketball: Weighty Prediction Surfaces for Five-Star Prep
Only one 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction exists in the Jasper Johnson sweepstakes. But it's from arguably the most reliable source, it comes with a "high" confidence level, and it's not a good sign for the UNC basketball program's shot at landing the 6-foot-4, 175-pound five-star.
National recruiting insider Travis Branham entered the pick on Thursday night, forecasting that first-year Kentucky head coach Mark Pope will prevail over UNC's Hubert Davis, Alabama's Nate Oats, and Johnson's other two finalists in Arkansas and Louisville. Just over an hour later, On3's Jacob Polacheck followed suit in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.
Johnson, a Kentucky native who ranks No. 10 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and recently announced his transfer from Link Academy (Mo.) to Overtime Elite (Ga.), hasn't formally set an announcement date. However, his camp has indicated he plans to reveal a winner by the end of August.
The sharpshooting lefty has been on the UNC basketball wishlist since last September. In early February, Jasper Johnson was in Chapel Hill for an official visit, and he returned for an unofficial visit with the Tar Heels in late June.
Of the 18 prospects who have reported an offer from Hubert Davis, Great Crossing High School (Ky.) four-star center Malachi Moreno is the only who has announced a decision. He's heading to Kentucky and has been recruiting Jasper Johnson to join him in Lexington.
UNC appears to remain in contention for roughly a dozen players in the cycle.