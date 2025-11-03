Is Jamal Murray Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Kings vs. Nuggets)
Denver Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray is listed as probable for Monday night's matchup against the Sacramento Kings due to a calf injury.
Murray has not missed a game to start the 2025-26 season, and he should be able to play, given the probable tag, with Denver set as a 12.5-point favorite at home in this Western Conference matchup.
Murray has gotten off to a strong start this season, averaging 26.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 51.6 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from beyond the arc. He's scored 22 or more points in four of his five games, turning in a 43-point game in a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves back on Oct. 27.
Since Denver is set as such a big favorite, it's expected that Murray will be in the lineup tonight. Still, a calf injury is notable since the star guard has dealt with calf injuries in recent seasons.
Here's a look at how I'm betting on Murray in the prop market on Monday night.
Best Jamal Murray Prop Bet vs. Kings
Jamal Murray OVER 22.5 Points (-104)
Murray has at least 22 points in four of his five games this season, and now he takes on a Sacramento team that is 27th in the NBA in defensive rating through the first two weeks of the season.
The Kings are giving up 119.5 points per game, so Murray and the Nuggets (third in offensive rating) should have a field day on offense at home. Murray has taken at least 14 shots in every game this season, including three games with 17 or more attempts.
I think he's worth a look in this market with the Kings struggling to stop anyone to open the 2025-26 season.
