Where UNC Basketball Talent Ranks in 2023-24 NBA Earnings
Coby White. Cam Johnson. Harrison Barnes. Cole Anthony. Of the nine UNC basketball products on any type of contract in the NBA last season — not counting Walker Kessler, who transferred out of the program after one year — those are the only four who averaged double-digit points last season. And none eclipsed 20 points per game.
While Coby White now has legit All-Star potential following his career-best campaign with the Chicago Bulls as a mere 24-year-old, outside of maybe the 28-year-old Cam Johnson, it'd be a reach to argue the same for any of the other 2023-24 NBA Tar Heels.
So, although it's surprising that UNC basketball doesn't sit near the top at producing top-shelf NBA talent these days, it shouldn't come as too much of a shock that the Tar Heels' combined earnings of roughly $76 million in the league last season put them only No. 15 overall among college programs.
According to the following breakdown of the top 80 courtesy of College Basketball Report, UNC product earnings appear third among ACC schools, trailing No. 2 Duke's $277 million and No. 9 Florida State's $100 million.
UNC's total number of active NBA players looks to remain about the same next season. Harrison Ingram, a second round pick to the San Antonio Spurs, is likely the only rookie on tap from Chapel Hill, and there's always a chance one or more of the Tar Heels who were on a two-way contract or minimum deal last go-round don't end up on a 2024-25 roster anywhere.