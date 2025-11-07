Scouting Kansas: Three Jayhawks Who Could Test North Carolina on Friday
When North Carolina faces Kansas, it’s never just another non-conference game. The Jayhawks enter this season with one of the nation’s deepest rosters, blending elite recruits with veteran leadership. For UNC, slowing Kansas’ top playmakers will be essential.
Flory Bidunga - Center
Bidunga, a freshman from the Democratic Republic of the Congo who played high school basketball in Kokomo, Indiana, has quickly become one of Kansas’ most talked-about newcomers.
Bidunga dominated in the paint last season, breaking Kansas freshman records with 1.6 blocks per game—third-best in the Big 12—and a 69.8% field goal percentage. Now a regular starter, he opened this season with 23 points, six rebounds, and three blocks to lead the team.
Darryn Peterson - Guard
After taking on AJ Dybantsa and BYU, UNC’s next test is slowing down Darryn Peterson—the likely No. 1 pick. Peterson posted 21 points, four rebounds, and three assists in Kansas’ opening win over Green Bay and added 26 points in an exhibition against Louisville.
Peterson arrived in Lawrence as one of the top guards in the 2024 recruiting class and has already shown the confidence and polish that made him such a coveted prospect. He brings scoring versatility and poise beyond his years, capable of creating shots for himself and others. For UNC’s backcourt, keeping Peterson in check will be a key defensive assignment.
Melvin Council Jr. - Guard
Council, a senior guard, adds valuable experience and leadership to a young Kansas group. His ability to control tempo and defend multiple positions makes him an important piece for the Jayhawks. With so much youth on the roster, Council’s composure and two-way impact provide balance and consistency.
While at St. Binaventure last season, he earned NABC All-District and All-Atlantic 10 Third Team honors in 2024-25. As a senior, he averaged 14.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 2.1 steals per game. He also led the Atlantic 10 with 72 steals.
In the season opener, Council scored 10 points on 4-for-5 shooting and also added five rebounds and four assists.
What It Means for UNC
Kansas poses a significant early-season test for North Carolina. The Tar Heels will need disciplined defense, strong rebounding, and communication to contain a Kansas lineup that plays fast and unselfish basketball. Facing players like Bidunga, Peterson, and Council will give UNC an early read on how its new rotation handles elite competition.
Friday’s meeting between UNC and Kansas will feature two of college basketball’s most complete rosters. For North Carolina, containing Bidunga inside while closing out on Peterson and Council on the perimeter will be central to its defensive game plan.
The Tar Heels will rely on Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar to match Kansas’ length, while Seth Trimble looks to establish tempo early.
Both teams enter with confidence, both boast elite freshmen, and both know the significance of an early-season statement win.
