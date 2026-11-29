Worry has begun to rapidly increase among members of Carolina's fan base, as they drop a second loss to a power conference opponent and have yet to win any meaningful game in seven contests. North Carolina has never beaten West Virginia in basketball (0-6) and added another tally to the streak on Friday after an embarrassing performance in Charlotte, losing 72-59.

Ball Security Was An Issue

Nov 27, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Miles Sadler (1) collides with North Carolina Tar Heels guard Terrence Brown (1) during the second half at the Dick Vitale Invitational at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defining problem in the matchup was a glaring issue in ball security, as the Tar Heels turned the ball over 20 times on the night, with only 10 assists.

Lead ball-handler and starting point guard Terrence Brown had 8 of them himself, an overall ugly display of what should have been an opportunity for him to step up and take control of this offense. West Virginia dialed up the pressure on Brown all night, and the result was not pretty. I would like to think we won't see something like that again from Brown, but a part of me is worried that West Virginia showcased a tutorial on how to shut down Brown, and that future opponents will be able to follow suit.

It's not like Brown isn't talented, because he obviously is, and we've seen what he can do when he's playing confidently and in control. Friday night was not one of those nights, and UNC will need better point guard play moving forward.

No True Point Guard

Nov 27, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Miles Sadler (1) drives to the basket against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Isaiah Denis (2) during the second half at the Dick Vitale Invitational at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The makeup of this team doesn't point towards an obvious answer to handle the point-guard duties, and I would go as far as to say North Carolina has no true point guard on their roster, which has been a factor in the lack of success we have seen. There has been promise shown from Isaiah Denis at times, yet we haven't seen consistent enough production from him for it to be a reliable answer moving forward.

Denis has been wildly inconsistent and will need to prove he can perform at a high level, handling the ball and distributing to whatever unit he plays with, something we have yet to see. I'm not sure what the answer is moving forward, but it's certainly something Michael Malone and the Tar Heels will need to figure out if this team wants any chance of being competitive in the ACC this season.

It's been an ugly start to the season for UNC, and the patience seems to be running out from many Tar Heel fans.