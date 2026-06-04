USC Baseball’s Five Keys to Upsetting North Carolina at Chapel Hill Super Regional

USC Trojans baseball is just two wins away from returning to Omaha for the first time since 2001, but the path runs directly through one of the most complete teams in the country. The Trojans head to Chapel Hill to face No. 5 national seed North Carolina in a best-of-three Super Regional beginning June 5 at Boshamer Stadium.

While both teams have advanced to the Super Regional, they did so in very different ways. It’s a matchup defined by contrasts: USC’s gritty, elimination-tested momentum against a rested, statistically dominant UNC team that has spent most of the season playing from the front. The Tar Heels cruised through their regional with a 3–0 record, including two wins over East Carolina, while USC took the long road, dropping its opening game before ripping off four straight elimination wins.

USC outfielder Jack Basseer hits a single as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, everything resets in Chapel Hill. To return to Omaha for the first time in 25 years, the Trojans must lean entirely into the qualities that define their identity: a team built on pitching, defense, and finding ways to win the small moments that often decide postseason baseball.

1. Lean Into the Small-Ball Identity

USC’s clearest edge in this series is not power; instead, it’s pressure. This is a team built to manufacture runs in ways that don’t require extra-base hits, and the numbers back it up.

The Trojans are among the more efficient situational offenses in the country, using bunts and aggressive baserunning to force defenses into mistakes. Their stolen base success rate sits at around 76 percent, and they consistently turn small advantages into scoring opportunities through execution rather than explosiveness.

In elimination baseball, that identity matters. When innings tighten, USC can pivot away from relying on swings and instead turn to aggressive baserunning to move runners around. Against a UNC defense that rarely beats itself, that margin becomes essential.

2. Ride the Frontline Starting Pitching

The Trojans’ starters must dictate tempo early against a North Carolina lineup that is built to extend at-bats and wear down pitching staffs. USC’s rotation success hinges on efficiency, winning early-count battles, limiting free passes, and avoiding extended innings.

USC pitcher Sax Matson throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Trojans boast some of the strongest arms in the nation. Mason Edwards leads the nation in strikeouts with 164 on the season and ranks No. 2 in the nation in hits allowed per nine innings with 4.86. But the depth doesn't stop with Edwards.

Sophomore Grant Govel has also had a solid 2026 season, posting a 10–2 record, a steady 2.93 ERA, and 96 strikeouts, while Andrew Johnson boasts a 7–2 record, a 3.46 ERA, and 79 Ks.

That level of talent and depth in USC’s pitching rotation will be huge against a UNC offense built on traffic. The Tar Heels draw walks at an elite level, ranking No. 11 nationally in walks with 336 on the season, paired with a team on-base percentage that ranks among the top 25 in the nation. If USC falls behind in counts, the game could quickly tilt toward Carolina’s preferred rhythm.

Strong starts from USC’s pitching staff don't just help set the tone. They also protect a bullpen that performs best in defined, late-game roles.

3. Protect the Bullpen Formula

The Trojans have several reliable late-inning arms, but their effectiveness depends on entering clean situations. Senior closer Adam Troy ranks sixth nationally with 12 saves and has struck out 38 batters in 33 innings this season. Big Ten All-Freshman reliever Diego Velazquez has been even more efficient, recording 34 strikeouts while allowing just 24 hits and nine walks across 31.2 innings.

USC pitcher Mason Edwards throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The challenge is that North Carolina's offense is built to wear down pitching staffs. The Tar Heels average nearly 12 runs per game and are tied for No. 11 in the nation with 503 total runs thanks to a combination of power and plate discipline.

If USC's starters can provide six or seven innings, the Trojans can turn the game over to a bullpen that helped close out the College Station Regional. Chase Herrell showed exactly how valuable that formula can be when he delivered 3.2 scoreless relief innings against Texas A&M in the regional final.

The danger comes if USC is forced into bullpen action too early. Extended outings from Troy, Herrell, Velazquez, or Gavin Lauridsen could affect the availability of some of the Trojans' most trusted arms in a potential three-game series.

For USC, the goal will be to get length from the starter, avoid middle-inning traffic, and let the bullpen do what it does best.

4. Win the Speed vs. Defense Battle

North Carolina's defense is one of the best in college baseball. The Tar Heels rank ninth nationally with a .982 fielding percentage and have committed just 38 errors in 60 games. They don't give opponents many free opportunities.

USC outfielder Jack Basseer, left, dives safely back to first as Oregon’s Brayden Jaksa makes a catch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Trojans need to pressure North Carolina on the bases and force the Tar Heels to defend beyond routine plays. Abbrie Covarrubias leads USC with 18 stolen bases and reached base at a remarkable .541 clip during the College Station Regional. Kevin Takeuchi has been even more efficient, going 14-for-15 on stolen base attempts this season.

The challenge is that USC's speed game will be tested by one of the nation's best defensive catchers. Macon Winslow, a Buster Posey Catcher of the Year semifinalist, threw out eight runners this season and led the ACC in caught stealings.

The stolen bases themselves are important, but the bigger objective is forcing North Carolina's defense to account for runners. If Covarrubias and Takeuchi can create pressure early, it forces middle infielders closer to the bag, which could open holes in the defense for USC's middle-of-the-order bats.

Clemson catcher Nate Savoie (99) is tagged out at home by University of North Carolina junior Macon Winslow (6) during the bottom of the first inning at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Friday, April 10, 2026. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If USC sits back and waits for big innings, it plays directly into the Tar Heels' strengths. But if the Trojans can manufacture pressure on the bases, they can create the extra openings needed for players such as Augie Lopez and Jack Basseer to do damage.

5. Silence Boshamer Stadium Early

USC has already proven it can win in hostile environments. College baseball fans saw what USC is capable of just a week ago in College Station, and this week they'll need that same composure in Chapel Hill.

North Carolina has lost just four games at Boshamer Stadium all season and enters the Super Regional riding the confidence of a team that swept through its regional without facing an elimination game. The Tar Heels have spent most of the year playing from ahead, allowing their deep pitching staff and explosive offense to dictate games on their terms.

May 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; A general view before the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the East Carolina Pirates during the Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

USC's best chance to disrupt that comfort is to strike first.

The Trojans are 34–5 when scoring first this season. An early USC advantage would not only quiet one of the toughest postseason environments in college baseball, but it would also force the pressure onto a Tar Heel team expected by many to reach Omaha.

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