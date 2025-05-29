How To Watch USC Trojans vs. TCU Baseball: Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds, Upset?
The No. 3 seeded USC Trojans baseball team is competing in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2015. USC will be heading to the Corvallis Regional, which is hosted by Oregon State. The Trojans will face the No. 2 TCU Horned Frogs on Friday.
How to Watch:
The USC Trojans will face the TCU Horned Frogs on Friday, May 30 at 12 p.m. PT at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.
Betting Odds:
The USC Trojans are +162 underdogs against the TCU Horned Frogs on FanDuel Sportsbook. The Trojans have +650 odds to win the Corvallis Regional and +20000 odds to win the College World Series.
USC vs. TCU preview:
The USC Trojans finished the season with a 35-21 overall record, going 18-12 in Big Ten conference play. USC finished at No. 4 in the Big Ten, the third straight year the team finished in the top four of the conference.
The Trojans were one of the Last Four In teams, along with Oklahoma State, Kansas State, and Arizona State, just sliding into the tournament.
The Trojans last made the tournament 10 years ago in 2015, and USC coach Andy Stankiewicz has the program heading in the right direction. Stankiewicz took over the program in 2023 and while it may have taken a couple of years to make the tournament, the Trojans are back in.
“You’ve earned this. Now let’s go do something with it” Stankiewicz said during Selection Monday.
MORE: USC Trojans Could Face More SEC Teams If Brian Kelly Gets His Way
MORE: What Big Ten Coaches Said About Lincoln Riley, USC Trojans
MORE: USC Trojans Elite 2026 Recruiting Class: Highest Rated Commits
The Trojans have made the tournament 40 times before this year, winning 12 total national titles. The team last won in 1998, looking to return to being a winning program. With Stankiewicz, the team has a bright future.
USC is led by pitcher Ethan Hedges, who has been one of the nation’s top closers and the Trojans’ offensive leader. He ranks No. 12 in the Big Ten with 74 hits and a .343 batting average. Center fielder Brayden Dowd finished his sophomore season hitting .322 for USC. He ranks No. 6 in the Big Ten with 45 walks and hit 10 home runs this season. He is one of the highest scorers to watch during the tournament for USC.
The TCU Horned Frogs finished the season with a 39-18 record, going 19-11 in the Big 12 conference. The Horned Frogs have made the regionals 18 times in the last 21 postseasons. TCU is coming off a loss against Arizona but will be a tough competitor.
TCU outfielder Sawyer Strosnider will be a tough player for the Horned Frogs, finishing the season with a .254 batting average and 10 home runs. Pitcher Tommy LaPour finished the season with a 2.89 earned run average.
USC is 5-7 all-time against TCU. Last season, the Trojans lost against the Horned Frogs twice in non-conference play. USC will not have an easy road ahead but the team made a strong push this season, looking to defy the odds during the postseason. The winner will face the winner of Oregon State vs. Saint Mary’s on Saturday.
USC vs. TCU prediction:
The USC Trojans will fall short against the TCU Horned Frogs, losing the game 5-3.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.