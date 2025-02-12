Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report: Luka Doncic, Bronny James 'Probable' Vs. Utah Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers have only one game remaining before the NBA All-Star break, which couldn't come at a better time for the banged-up Lakers.
The Lakers and Utah Jazz tip-off at 6 p.m. PT on Wednesday, February 12 from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Will former USC Trojans guard Bronny James see the court after being called up from the G-League this week? Will Lebron James and Luka Doncic continue to dazzle together and extend the Lakers' six game winning streak? Below is the official NBA injury report.
PROBABLE - LeBron James (left ankle soreness), Austin Reaves (left elbow contusion), Luka Doncic (left calf strain) and Bronny James (left forearm muscle strain)
OUT - Dorian Finney Smith (left ankle soreness), Maxi Kleber (right foot surgery recovery), Cam Reddish (personal) and Gabe Vincent (left knee soreness)
Doncic and the Lakers are fresh off a 19-point home victory over theJazz in his L.A. debut. Doncic finished with14 points, four assists and five rebounds in the 23-minute effort.
Meanwhile, Bronny recently helped the South Bay Lakers to a 122-104 win on Friday night over the Valley Suns. James led all players in scoring with 28 points on 12 of 23 shooting from the field. This performance was highlighted by a poster dunk that went viral.
The Lakers are the hottest team in the NBA currently. L. A. has won 11 out of their last 13 games and posted the best defense during that span.
Currently the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference standings, the Lakers look to beat the Jazz to complete a 4-0 sweep of Utah and improve on their 32-19 record.
Bronny was selected in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. This paired Bronny with his father, LeBron James. Bronny and LeBron became the first father-son duo to play together in an NBA game when the Lakers opened up the 2024-2025 season vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves.
“When it comes to the titles, that's one separate thing,” LeBron said on the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce. “But to be able to play in this league and also being able to do it alongside Bronny right now, that's one of the biggest accomplishments and probablytheNo. 1 accomplishment I've ever been able to do."
“To work with your son." James continued. "I've heard it from a lot of people and, not only [in] sports, but I've heard it in business and [other] walks of life, and they say it's the greatest thing you could ever have.”
The rookie James has played in seven games in the G-League this season, averaging 22.6 points, 4.4 assists, and 5.4 rebounds, while shooting 43 percent from the field and 39 percent from three-point land.
Bronny James has seen very limited action for the Los Angeles Lakers. In 16 appearances, James has scored 14 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, while shooting 16.7 percent from the field.
Bronny James played for the USC Trojans as a freshman in the 2023-2024 season. In his lone year in college, he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game on 37 percent shooting from the field.
Bronny, Lebron and Doncic's status is worth monitoring ahead of the tilt vs. the Jazz.