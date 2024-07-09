USC Basketball: DeMar DeRozan's Free Agent Choice Came Down to 2 Very Different Teams
Former one-and-done USC Trojans star swingman DeMar DeRozan, now a six-time All-Star, three-time All-NBA honoree, and one of the most prolific scorers in the history of the NBA, has a new league home heading into the 2024-25 season, after signing a three-year, $76 million dollars in a sign-and-trade that will ship him from the Chicago Bulls to the Sacramento Kings.
During an appearance on Stadium's "The Rally," league insider Shams Charania revealed that the Kings faced some major competition for the 6-foot-6 small forward's services in free agency this summer.
“It was really down to the Kings and the Miami Heat, from what I'm told, as far as DeMar DeRozan’s new home," Charania said. "He really wanted to land in a competitive environment, and also, I'm told, wanted to go back West at the end of the day. The Kings they pushed the hardest, they pushed the fastest, throughout free agency, to get a deal done."
"I'm told Vivek Ranadive, the Kings' owner, really clinched this in their in-person meeting over the weekend in Sacramento," Charania revealed. "The Lakers were bandied about [as a possibility]. They have been over the last couple free agencies for DeMar DeRozan [who's from Compton], but I’m told the Lakers never went beyond expressing just simple interest in DeRozan. There were no offers or tangible conversations with the Bulls on a sign-and-trade deal.”
Last year, DeRozan logged prolific averages of 24 points on a .480/.333/.853 slash line, 5.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks a night, while appearing in 79 regular season games and averaging 37.8 minutes per.
