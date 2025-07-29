USC Trojans' Alijahs Arenas Knee Injury: Gilbert Arenas's Reaction
USC Trojans freshman guard Alijah Arenas suffered a torn meniscus in his knee last week. Arenas’s status for the upcoming season is now in doubt.
Alijah’s dad, former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas spoke recently about the injury on his podcast Gil’s Arena.
Gilbert Arenas: "(Alijah) Should Learn How to Sit Down, Rest, Listen to His Body"
It has been a difficult offseason for incoming USC Trojans freshman Alijah Arenas. Arenas signed with the Trojans as a five-star recruit out of high school and the No. 7 overall ranked player in the class of 2025 according to 247Sports.
In April, Arenas was involved in a car crash that resulted in him being placed in a coma due to smoke inhalation. Arenas made a speedy recovery but now just a few months removed for that, Arenas has suffered another setback. He has a torn meniscus and his estimated return back to action is an estimated 6-8 months. Here is what Gilbert Arenas said about his son’s injury.
“The boy, he just like, does too much. He was fine one day and he was hurt the next,” Gilbert Arenas said. “He was doing bleacher work and he said he was running the bleachers trying to get in shape for an hour and he must have irritated it on the bleachers.”
Gilbert talked how Alijah needs to allow his body to recover instead of constantly working out without rest.
“These four, five, six months he should learn how to sit down, rest, listen to his body. Understand that as much training you do, you got to recover,” Gilbert said. “He realizes he got that part of the gene that just wants to work and he has to understand you can’t work out four, five times a day.”
Gilbert Arenas played in college for the Arizona Wildcats from 1999 through 2001 before be selected in the 2001 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors. Arenas had a very successful 11-year career in the NBA, making three All-NBA teams, and being named an All-Star three-times.
Alijah Arenas Injury A Devastating Blow for USC
Eric Musselman is entering year two in Los Angeles with the Trojans after an up and down 17-18 season. It was a big transition year of USC with a new coach and a new conference. USC is aiming to get back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2023, but the Alijah Arenas injury news is a major setback.
The 6-6 Arenas headlined Musselman's 2025 recruiting class and he was expected to be an integral part of this team in 2025-2026 despite only being a freshman. USC will now have to rely even more incoming transfers such as Chad Baker-Mazara, Rodney Rice, and Terrance Williams.