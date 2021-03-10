FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
How To Watch: Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament

The battle for the Pac-12 title begins!
Author:
Publish date:

The Pac-12 Tournament kicks off today at 1:00 p.m. PT, and the battle for the Pac-12 title begins. The tournament will open with three first-round matchups on Wednesday [3/10], followed by four quarterfinal matchups on Thursday [3/11] and two semifinal matchups on Friday [3/12]. 

The tournament will conclude on Saturday [3/13] with the championship game.

How To Watch:

Network: Pac-12 Network

Streaming: GetPac12Networks.com, "Pac-12 Now" app, and fuboTV.

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Attendance Policy: Families of student-athletes will be allowed to attend as long as the Las Vegas public health authorities approve. General public fans will not be able to attend at this time.

[Pac-12 Announces Tournament Attendance]

- Game Schedule -

March 10, 2021

Team: No.8 Arizona vs. No.9 Washington State

Time: 1:00 p.m. Pacific 

March 10, 2021

Team: No.7 Utah vs. No.10 Washington

Time: 4:00 p.m. Pacific 

March 10, 2021

Team: No.6 Stanford vs. No.11 Cal

Time: 7:00 p.m. Pacific 

March 11, 2021

Team: No.1 Oregon vs. TBD

Time: 11:30 a.m. Pacific 

March 11, 2021

Team: No.4 UCLA vs. No.5 Oregon State

Time: 2:30 p.m. Pacific 

March 11, 2021

Team: No.2 USC vs. TBD

Time: 5:30 p.m. Pacific 

March 11, 2021

Team: No.3 Colorado vs. TBD

Time: 8:30 p.m. Pacific 

2021 Pac-12 Tournament Bracket

2021 Pac-12 Tournament Bracket

-----

