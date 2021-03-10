How To Watch: Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament
The Pac-12 Tournament kicks off today at 1:00 p.m. PT, and the battle for the Pac-12 title begins. The tournament will open with three first-round matchups on Wednesday [3/10], followed by four quarterfinal matchups on Thursday [3/11] and two semifinal matchups on Friday [3/12].
The tournament will conclude on Saturday [3/13] with the championship game.
How To Watch:
Network: Pac-12 Network
Streaming: GetPac12Networks.com, "Pac-12 Now" app, and fuboTV.
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Attendance Policy: Families of student-athletes will be allowed to attend as long as the Las Vegas public health authorities approve. General public fans will not be able to attend at this time.
- Game Schedule -
March 10, 2021
Team: No.8 Arizona vs. No.9 Washington State
Time: 1:00 p.m. Pacific
March 10, 2021
Team: No.7 Utah vs. No.10 Washington
Time: 4:00 p.m. Pacific
March 10, 2021
Team: No.6 Stanford vs. No.11 Cal
Time: 7:00 p.m. Pacific
March 11, 2021
Team: No.1 Oregon vs. TBD
Time: 11:30 a.m. Pacific
March 11, 2021
Team: No.4 UCLA vs. No.5 Oregon State
Time: 2:30 p.m. Pacific
March 11, 2021
Team: No.2 USC vs. TBD
Time: 5:30 p.m. Pacific
March 11, 2021
Team: No.3 Colorado vs. TBD
Time: 8:30 p.m. Pacific
-----
