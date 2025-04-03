JuJu Watkins Makes USC Trojans History, Wins AP Player of the Year Honors
USC Trojans sophomore guard JuJu Watkins continues to add more hardware to an already impressive trophy case.
A day after she became the third USC player to win the Naismith Player of the Year award, joining other Los Angeles area legends Cheryl Miller and Lisa Leslie, Watkins is the first player in program history to be named AP Player of the Year.
Watkins has already been named Big Ten Player of the Year and National Player of the Year by The Athletic, USBWA and Sporting News
The former No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle was sensational in her sophomore campaign. Watkins averaged 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game, but like many of the great players, she elevated her game on the biggest stages. Those averages raised to 26.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game against top-10 opponents.
Watkins’ finest performance came in the Trojans first matchup against crosstown rival UCLA. The Los Angeles native finished the night with 38 points, 11 rebounds, eight blocks, five assists and one steal. A stat line that has not been seen in the NBA, WNBA, women’s or men’s division one college basketball this century.
"I didn't teach Juju any of that," said USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb. "Just try to put her in situations to be her best self, and she does most of that work."
The two-time All-American lead the Trojans to its first regular season title since 1994 and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season. She became the talk of college basketball and one of the biggest stars in Los Angeles. Watkins has three murals that sit in the heart of downtown Los Angeles at Olympic Blvd and Figueroa St.
Watkins faces a long journey to get back on the court after suffering a torn ACL during the first quarter of the USC’s second round win over ninth seed Mississippi State. Gottlieb released the following statement in support of the Trojans star guard.
"JuJu is a special player — unquestionably tough physically and mentally — and she is deeply loved by her team and her Trojan Family,” Gottlieb said. "One thing I know about JuJu is that she is resilient. We are in full support of her and believe that this injury will not shake her drive and dedication to be the best player and person she can be, and to help her teammates shine. JuJu’s toughness, her talent and her competitive spirit have impacted our program in more ways than people realize and will continue to inspire us in our pursuit of a national championship.”
Because of the extent of the injury and when it occurred, it is very likely Watkins redshirts next season and returns for the 2026-27 season.