LIVE UPDATES: Los Angeles Lakers' Bronny James vs. Cooper Flagg in NBA Summer League
The Los Angeles Lakers and Bronny James will tip-off Las Vegas NBA Summer League on Thursday night against the Dallas Mavericks. The former USC Trojans guard, James, will be matching up vs. the Mavericks No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Cooper Flagg.
Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. PT on ESPN.
Below Are Live Score Updates
Bronny James, Lakers Taking on Dallas Mavericks in Las Vegas Summer League Opener
The Los Angeles Lakers will be making their first appearance in this year’s Las Vegas Summer League on Thursday night. The Lakers come into this game with three games under their belt from the California Classic in San Francisco over the weekend.
The Lakers lost to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday and then beat the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs on Sunday and Tuesday.
Bronny James played the final two games of the California Classic against Miami and San Antonio. It was a mixed bag for James.
Against the Heat, Bronny had 10 points, two rebounds, and a steal in 11 minutes of action during the Lakers 103-83 win. However, it was a struggle in the following game against the Spurs. Bronny had two points on 1/5 shooting and three turnovers in the Lakers 89-88 win.
This will be the second Las Vegas Summer League for Bronny James, who was selected in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft by the Lakers last season. Bronny played sparingly for the Lakers last season, averaging six minutes played in 27 games. He averaged 2.3 points per game. As the season progressed, he got more action in the G-League for the South Bay Lakers and averaged 21.9 points per game.
Cooper Flagg’s Highly Anticipated Debut
When Cooper Flagg takes the court on Thursday, it will be his first action since being selected No. 1 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks. Flagg played his lone season in college for the Duke Blue Devils last season. He was a highly touted five-star recruit out of high school.
The 18-year-old Flagg lived up to the hype and then some. As a freshman, Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game. He helped lead the Blue Devils to the Final Four, where they fell to the Houston Cougars. Flagg was named the 2025 National college player of the year and a consensus first-team All-American.
The Dallas Mavericks hit the jackpot in the NBA Draft lottery. They only had a 1.8 percent chance of getting the No. 1 overall pick and won it, giving them the chance to draft Cooper Flagg. This was a much needed boost for the Dallas fanbase, who just months earlier were devastated that they traded away superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.