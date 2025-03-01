What Los Angeles Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Said About Bronny James' Work Ethic
Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss is adamant in her belief in NBA rookie Bronny James. The former USC Trojan James was selected by the L.A. in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft to join his dad Lebron but has not seen a lot of playing time with the Lakers. Lately, Bronny has been excelling in the G-League with the South Bay Lakers.
Facing a lot of scrutiny after one season with USC, the 20-year-old Bronny has made an excellent impression on Buss and is developing into an exciting prospect.
"Oh, I love having [Bronny on the team,]" Buss told People. "If we could have a roster of players with his work ethic, his focus - we love having him a part of the organization. He's been wonderful to work with."
Bronny hasn't played for the Lakers since their final game before the All-Star Break on Feb. 12. He's been grabbing attention for his solid play with the South Bay Lakers, though.
Bronny James is coming off one of his worst shooting nights of the season in a road loss to the Salt Lake City Stars. James finished with 16 points, six rebounds, eight assists and one steal but only shot 6-of-19 from the field and 4-of-14 from beyond the arc.
In his last six G League games, James is averaging an impressive 22.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.2 steals while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from three.
Bronny appears to be making the most of his time with the Lakers, doing what he can to learn from his newest teammate Luka Doncic. Doncic was traded to the Lakers from the Dallas Mavericks before the NBA trade deadline in a blockbuster move. Doncic is already making an impact on the team and on Bronny.
"Just his patience. Just being able to be unpredictable," James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, told reporter Raj Chipalu when asked what he's learned from Doncic so far.
"I think that's the thing I've watched most about him," James continued. "You never know what he's going to do. So I think that's the best thing I've seen so far from him. He hasn't been here for long so I just keep trying to pick up stuff from him."
Will the former USC Trojans star be called back up the the Lakers? Will Lebron James and Doncic continue their winnings ways? The Lakers next game is vs. the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, March 2nd at 6:30 p.m. PT.
Bronny and LeBron became the first father-son duo to play together in an NBA game when the Lakers opened up the 2024-2025 season vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Bronny James has made 17 appearances in his limited time with the Los Angeles Lakers. His most recent outing with arguably his best, Bronny recorded nine points on 3-for-4 shooting and an assist against the Utah Jazz on Feb. 12.
Bronny James played for the USC Trojans as a freshman in the 2023-2024 season. In his lone year in college, he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game on 37 percent shooting from the field.