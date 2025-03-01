All Trojans

What Los Angeles Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Said About Bronny James' Work Ethic

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss is adamant in her belief in NBA rookie Bronny James. The former USC Trojan James was selected by the Lakers in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft to join his dad Lebron. Lately, Bronny has been excelling in the G-League.

Bri Amaranthus

Feb 12, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) celebrates after making a three point basket during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
Feb 12, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) celebrates after making a three point basket during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images / Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss is adamant in her belief in NBA rookie Bronny James. The former USC Trojan James was selected by the L.A. in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft to join his dad Lebron but has not seen a lot of playing time with the Lakers. Lately, Bronny has been excelling in the G-League with the South Bay Lakers.

Facing a lot of scrutiny after one season with USC, the 20-year-old Bronny has made an excellent impression on Buss and is developing into an exciting prospect.

"Oh, I love having [Bronny on the team,]" Buss told People. "If we could have a roster of players with his work ethic, his focus - we love having him a part of the organization. He's been wonderful to work with."

Los Angeles, California, USA; Owner and president of the Los Angeles Lakers Jeanie Buss attends the game against the Utah Jaz
Feb 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Owner and president of the Los Angeles Lakers Jeanie Buss attends the game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Bronny hasn't played for the Lakers since their final game before the All-Star Break on Feb. 12. He's been grabbing attention for his solid play with the South Bay Lakers, though.

Bronny James is coming off one of his worst shooting nights of the season in a road loss to the Salt Lake City Stars. James finished with 16 points, six rebounds, eight assists and one steal but only shot 6-of-19 from the field and 4-of-14 from beyond the arc.

In his last six G League games, James is averaging an impressive 22.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.2 steals while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from three.

Bronny appears to be making the most of his time with the Lakers, doing what he can to learn from his newest teammate Luka Doncic. Doncic was traded to the Lakers from the Dallas Mavericks before the NBA trade deadline in a blockbuster move. Doncic is already making an impact on the team and on Bronny.

Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) after a basket during the first half against the Denver Nugg
Feb 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) after a basket during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

MORE: USC Trojans Pushing for Elite Defensive Recruits to Secure No. 1-Ranked Class

MORE: USC Trojans' Woody Marks Meets With Washington Commanders Before NFL Combine Workout

MORE: Kobe Bryant's Nephew Jett Washington Names USC Trojans Football Recruiting Finalist

"Just his patience. Just being able to be unpredictable," James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, told reporter Raj Chipalu when asked what he's learned from Doncic so far.

"I think that's the thing I've watched most about him," James continued. "You never know what he's going to do. So I think that's the best thing I've seen so far from him. He hasn't been here for long so I just keep trying to pick up stuff from him."

Will the former USC Trojans star be called back up the the Lakers? Will Lebron James and Doncic continue their winnings ways? The Lakers next game is vs. the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, March 2nd at 6:30 p.m. PT.

Bronny and LeBron became the first father-son duo to play together in an NBA game when the Lakers opened up the 2024-2025 season vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) during the game against the Boston Celtics at the Cry
Jan 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) during the game against the Boston Celtics at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bronny James has made 17 appearances in his limited time with the Los Angeles Lakers. His most recent outing with arguably his best, Bronny recorded nine points on 3-for-4 shooting and an assist against the Utah Jazz on Feb. 12.

Bronny James played for the USC Trojans as a freshman in the 2023-2024 season. In his lone year in college, he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game on 37 percent shooting from the field. 

feed

Published
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism

Home/Basketball