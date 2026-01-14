USC Fans Won't Love Injury News From Alijah Arenas

The USC Trojans men's basketball team secured another win over a Big Ten opponent, defeating the Maryland Terrapins in the Galen Center 88-71. USC now moves to 14-3 overall and 3-3 in conference play.

Although the home win helped USC build momentum heading into a top-five matchup Saturday, the Trojans were without star freshman Alijah Arenas, who had been expected to play against the Terrapins.

Alijah Arenas Did Not Appear In USC vs. Maryland Matchup

Dec 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) warms up prior to the game against the UC Santa Cruz Banana Slugs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Arenas had torn his meniscus in July, which automatically put him out six to eight months following surgery and the recovery process. Last month, coach Eric Musselman had revealed that Arenas' recovery process was going well, and fans should expect to see him on the hardwood in January.

The five-star recruit from Woodland Hills, California was seen shooting hoops with Musselman around early December, a positive indicator for Arenas' shooting ability and mobility with the remaining Big Ten competition left on USC's schedule. However, Arenas did suit up against the Terrapins, per the LA Times.

USC star freshman Alijah Arenas will NOT debut this week, a source tells @latimes.



Arenas is “progressing well” from his knee injury and is still planning to debut sometime during Big Ten play, potentially later this month. — Ryan Kartje (@RyanKartje) January 13, 2026

The upside of Arenas waiting a bit longer is that he will still don the cardinal and gold after roughly six months of recovery — the earliest typical timeline for a torn meniscus to heal.

"I'm planning on seeing him play in mid-January in a game," Musselman said back in December. "I mean, there's a lot there's still a lot that's got to happen. He's still got to practice. But right now everything is exactly where it needs to be. His healing process, his rehab process has gone great."

Jan 13, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the Maryland Terrapins in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Although Arenas' long-awaited arrival did not happen against the Terrapins, and most likely won't happen against the No. 5-ranked Boilermakers, Arenas has plenty of Big Ten competition left to make an impact. The Trojans have two home and two road contests left for the month of January, including home games against Northwestern on the 21st, and Rutgers on the 31st. USC will travel to Wisconsin on Jan. 25, and Iowa on Jan. 28.

USC Defeats Maryland At Home

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Jordan Marsh (7) dribbles the ball against UTSA Roadrunners forward Matheo Coffi (23) in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trojans recently completed a trio of road contests, which resulted in 10-day long road trip, two losses to Michigan and Michigan State, and a overtime win over Minnesota. Their 14-3 record has been a switchup from Musselman's first season in Southern California, and are bound to continue their success through the rest of conference play.

USC returned home to host Maryland, hoping to carry their overtime momentum into a home win over the Terrapins. Maryland, who are winless in conference play, gave USC the heat early led by guard David Coit with four three-pointers and 30 points. At the half, USC hung on 42-41 going into halftime.

The Trojans found their groove and took off in the second half, outscoring Maryland 46-30, as well a 10-0 run with just 11 minutes left. The Trojans were led by guard Jordan Marsh, who notched two career-highs with four three pointers and 24 points. USC will now host the top-5 ranked Purdue Boilermakers, who are currently 15-1 and 5-0 in conference play,

