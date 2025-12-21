Three Storylines For USC Trojans Basketball Heading Into Big Ten Conference Play

The USC Trojans have just one final non-conference games vs, UC Santa Cruz on Dec. 21 before turning their full attention to their Big Ten slate that is set to begin in the new year.

Here are three storylines to keep in mind with the Trojans resuming Big Ten play on Jan. 2 vs. Michigan.

1. The Aftermath Of Rodney Rice's Season-Ending Injury

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Rodney Rice (1) shoots a free throw during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Intuit Dome.

One of the biggest additions to the Trojans over the offseason was Maryland transfer Rodney Rice. The No. 6 combo guard and No. 25 player in the transfer portal according to 247Sports' rankings, Rice was set to be a big factor in Musselman's year two plan at USC this season.

After beginning the season as a major part of the rotation, Rice suffered a shoulder injury during the Maui Invitational that forced him to have season-ending surgery.

Prior to his injury, Rice was averaging 20.3 points and three assists per game. As a result of Rice's prolonged absence, Jordan Marsh and Jerry Easter have seen an uptick in their minutes.

Musselman will have to find a way to get the most out of his reserve guards to replace the production that Rice brought.

2. Consistency Vs. Quad 1 Teams

Feb 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the second half at Galen Center.

Last year, USC was 3-13 vs. Quad 1 teams. Penn State was the only team in the Big Ten with less Quad 1 wins as they had two.

That number simply must be better if the Trojans want to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time under Musselman. USC will have a perfect opportunity to change the narrative as they open up Big Ten play with two Quad 1 opportunities on a road trip to the state of Michigan to take on the Wolverines on Jan. 2 and then Michigan State on Jan. 5.

The Big Ten isn't the strongest basketball conference, but is instead filled with plenty of solid programs from top to bottom. After zooming out to one of the hottest starts in program history at 11-1, the Trojans will have a perfect opportunity to showcase that they belong.

3. The Pending Return Of Alijah Arenas

NCAA Basketball Southern California guard Alijah Arenas

Prior to the start of the season, the Trojans got devastating news that their highly-touted five-star freshman Alijah Arenas suffered a knee injury that required surgery.

Arenas recently completed his first practice back with USC on Dec. 19 and is gearing back up for a mid-January return. He signed to USC as the No. 1 shooting guard and No. 10 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings.

If Arenas is able to return by USC's looming Jan. 17 showdown vs. Purdue at the Galen Center, it would be a huge boost not only on the court, but off it as well. His return will draw in plenty of fans, especially if it's against a premier opponent like Purdue.

