USC Trojans Coach Eric Musselman Emphasizes Need to Improve Defensive Rebounding
The USC Trojans men’s basketball team is 2-0 following a 75-69 win over the Idaho State Bengals. Despite the win, USC coach Eric Musselman has concerns over how the team played.
One of the main points of struggle against Idaho State was USC’s defensive rebounding. When speaking to the media after the game, Musselman voiced his concerns over the team’s issue with rebounds.
“You can’t have two defensive rebounds from your centers, especially when you play in the Big Ten,” Musselman said. “So I’m overly concerned about our defensive rebounding, for sure.”
This is Musselman’s first season with the Trojans, and starting 2-0, after being undefeated during exhibition matches, is a strong start. Even while winning, Musselman finds something that the team must work on. While the Trojans did get the win over the Bengals, it was closer than it should have been.
Still early in the season, Musselman wants to fix the issue quickly. Idaho State grabbed 12 offensive rebounds against USC. With how close the game was, the lack of defensive rebounds could have lost the Trojans the match. As the Trojans begin to face more competitive opponents, especially during conference games, this is something that cannot continue.
“When you look at rebounds, turnovers, and steals, the field goals attempted is something that you have to look at. We have to rebound the ball better. I mean, that’s plain and simple,” Musselman said.
While discussing what went wrong, Musselman explained that the team does run rebounding drills, but it is not enough. Practicing is one thing, but executing drills during the games is more important.
“I mean, we got a million rebounding drills, but I think sometimes you get minimal out of that,” Musselman said. “You got to go do it in the game. You got to go do it in the game. You got to box out better, but we have to drill it because that’s unacceptable, our defensive rebounding tonight.”
Fortunately, some big plays for the Trojans led to the win. One of the biggest plays was USC forward Saint Thomas's 3-pointer to help get USC the win. The Trojans have momentum on their side, but still have a lot to fix. The next step will be executing the drills they run in the games.
The USC Trojans will next face the Texas-Arlington Mavericks on Wednesday at Galen Center. Expect the defensive rebounding to improve as the Trojans look to remain undefeated.
MORE: USC Trojans President Carol Folt Announces Resignation: New Era Begins
MORE: USC Trojans Woody Marks On Quarterback Change From Miller Moss: 'Not A Surprise'
MORE: Will USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss Enter Transfer Portal After Benching?
MORE: USC Trojans New $200 Million Football Facility Compete With Oregon, Alabama, Georgia?
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Injury Update vs. New England Patriots: Preview
MORE: USC Trojans Losing Commit Steve Miller To South Carolina? SEC Recruiting Flip
MORE: USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Addresses Quarterback Miller Moss' Future: Transfer Portal?
MORE: USC Trojans Legend Matt Leinart's Son Commits To SMU: No Offer From Lincoln Riley?