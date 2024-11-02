USC Trojans Basketball Recruiting: Battling Syracuse for Carmelo Anthony's Son Kiyan Anthony
USC Trojans basketball target Kiyan Anthony's final three schools are the Syracuse Orange, the Auburn Tigers, and USC. The class of 2025 shooting guard has announced his set commitment date for Nov. 15. Anthony is a four-star prospect and the son of Carmelo Anthony. Gaining the four-star prospect would be a major addition to USC's basketball program.
Anthony's father is one of Syracuse's top alumni. The shooting guard is also from Long Island (NY). This makes Syracuse the likely pick, but Auburn and USC have a chance to sway a top target.
Anthony has spoken to On3 about each of his final three schools. When discussing what excites Anthony about the Trojans, the shooting guard highlighted the communication from USC coach Eric Musselman.
“Coach (Eric) Musselman reached out to me a couple days ago when I was in Vegas. He definitely shows a lot of love,” Anthony told On3. “Also coach (Quincy) Pondexter, who played against my dad in the league. He shows a lot of love to me.”
The 2024-2025 season will be Musselman's first year with the Trojans. Bringing in top recruits will grow the program he is building much faster and make USC a compeitive basketball team in the Big Ten.
On3 ranked Anthony as the No. 34 overall prospect in the nation for the class of 2025. He is the No. 8 shooting guard in the country and No. 1 in New York. USC being in the final three provides hope, as Anthony would be a big addition for the Trojans.
The USC Trojans are pushing to build their basketball program. They have won their first two exhibition matches. The Trojans beat the No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs on Oct. 26. Though it was an exhibition match, the win provided hope this season and building momentum for the year.
If Anthony chooses USC, it would not be the first time the Trojans gained an NBA star’s son. Los Angeles Lakers guard, Bronny James spent the 2023-2024 season with the USC Trojans before joining the NBA.
Anthony’s decision will be announced on Nov. 15. Though Anthony will likely choose Syracuse, USC has time to convince the shooting guard in the final moments. The 2024-2025 season for the USC Trojans will be Nov. 4 against the Chattanooga Mocs at Galen Center.
