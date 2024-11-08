Will USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss Enter Transfer Portal After Benching?
The USC Trojans have officially made a quarterback switch, starting transfer rumors about quarterback Miller Moss. With quarterback Jayden Maiava getting the start moving forward, there is a possibility that Moss's time with the Trojans is over after this year.
Maiava will get his first start on Nov. 16 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Moss won the starting position over the summer, but between Maiava, the transfer portal, and quarterback recruit Julian Lewis committed to USC, this could be Moss’s final season with the Trojans.
Moss only has one year of eligibility left, and he will likely want to use his final year at a school where he will get playing time. This leaves room for speculation on where Moss will play next season. It is still early and the transfer portal has not heated up yet. However, it's not hard to assume which teams might need a quarterback next season.
One landing spot could be in the Big Ten with the Michigan Wolverines. Michigan has been going through numerous quarterbacks this season, and none of them have been able to find any consistency. Moss now has a year of experience playing Big Ten teams and could fit in with Michigan.
The Colorado Buffalos are a less likely spot, but it could be a possibility with quarterback Shedeur Sanders heading to the NFL in 2025. Quarterback is a position of need, but Buffaloes may be looking for a more mobile quarterback. If the schools wants someone with experience, Moss is a possibility.
As the transfer portal begins to be a more prevalent discussion, more schools will pop up as a possibility for Moss’s future. Moss has experience playing, and top teams such as the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs attempted to recruit him before he committed to USC. Moss’s future in college football remains open ahead of his final year of eligibility.
There is also the chance that Moss chooses to stay with the USC Trojans in 2025. When speaking to the media, USC coach Lincoln Riley spoke on Moss’s future.
"He's just gotta be ready for the next opportunity. We never know how that's going to play out, I mean I've had these play out where something like this happens and a guy goes to another school and ends up playing in the NFL," Riley said. "I've had these happen where a guy sat down, didn't play for a little bit, went back in and played even better and took over and ran from there."
The starting quarterback for USC’s 2025 team is still unknown. There will be a competition in the summer, just as there was heading into the 2024 season. If Maiava has a strong finish to the season, he could be the guy. If Lewis keeps his commitment, he will not be guaranteed playing time, but there is always the chance. The Trojans may target a quarterback in the transfer portal as well.
Moss could still stay with the USC Trojans. With a year of experience and growth, Moss could come out stronger in 2025. There is a chance he makes a push to play one final season with USC.
The future of Moss is going to be something to watch as the 2024 season ends soon. Though nothing is official, there is a strong chance that the Trojans quarterback will enter the portal. For now, he is still with the USC Trojans as the season nears its end.
MORE: USC Trojans Woody Marks On Quarterback Change From Miller Moss: 'Not A Surprise'
MORE: USC Trojans New $200 Million Football Facility Compete With Oregon, Alabama, Georgia?
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Injury Update vs. New England Patriots: Preview
MORE: USC Trojans Losing Commit Steve Miller To South Carolina? SEC Recruiting Flip
MORE: USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Addresses Quarterback Miller Moss' Future: Transfer Portal?
MORE: USC Trojans Legend Matt Leinart's Son Commits To SMU: No Offer From Lincoln Riley?
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss's Mom Tweets About Lincoln Riley's Benching?
MORE: USC Trojans Five-Star Commit Julian Lewis Flipping to Indiana? Visit Scheduled