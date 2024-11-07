All Trojans

USC Trojans Losing Commit Steve Miller To South Carolina Gamecocks? SEC Recruiting Flip

USC Trojans class of 2025 commit, safety Steve Miller, took a visit to South Carolina to see the Gamecocks host the Texas A&M Aggies. South Carolina upset Texas A&M in an atmosphere that stood out to Miller. The elite safety has already flipped once, from SEC's Mississippi State to USC but could have his eye on another SEC program.

Cory Pappas

USC Trojans Commit
USC Trojans Commit / @stephenmillerfr on Instagram
In this story:

The USC Trojans received the commitment of class of 2025 safety, Steve Miller, on October 14th, 2024. The three-star Miller was previously committed to SEC's Mississippi State before flipping to USC. 

Miller was on a visit to South Carolina the past weekend for their upset win over the Texas A&M Aggies. 

Steve Miller Impressed With South Carolina Crowd 

Nov 2, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks students rush the field following their win over the Tex
Nov 2, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks students rush the field following their win over the Texas A&M Aggies at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The South Carolina Gamecocks upset the No. 10 ranked Texas A&M Aggies Saturday night in front of a raucous crowd. Even San Francisco 49ers superstar and former Gamecock Deebo Samuel was in attendance for the prime-time showdown. 

Miller, who visited South Carolina over the weekend, was in attendance for the game. He spoke to 247sports about his experience.

“The best atmosphere I’ve ever seen,” Miller said. 

There were over 80 thousand fans in attendance for the 44-20 South Carolina victory. Many of them stormed the field in typical SEC fashion. 

Steve Miller is a 6 foot 2 inch safety out of Greensboro, Georgia. Miller is a three-star prospect and is ranked as the 50th-best safety in the class of 2025. Miller earned Georgia 1A-D2 Region 8 Player of the Year after totaling 1,406 all-purpose yards and 17 touchdowns to go along with six interceptions working at safety as a junior.

USC Trojans in Disarray?

Sep 21, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley on the sideline in the second half against the
Sep 21, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley on the sideline in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

A question that the USC Trojans have to be asking themselves is how appealing coming to USC for a recruit is right now.

It has been a nightmarish 2024 season for the USC Trojans football program. After the first two games, there was so much positivity around a program coming off of a disappointing 8-5 2023 campaign. USC took down LSU and Utah State to get out to a 2-0 start and were ranked No. 11 in the country. It has been all downhill from there. 

It all started with a road loss to Michigan. Then, on the road at Minnesota, at home vs. Penn State, at Maryland, and finally at Washington. The Washington game was the final nail in the coffin for starting quarterback Miller Moss. They are now 4-5 on the season.

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches pregame warmups against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky
Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches pregame warmups against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Coming into the season, there were high hopes that Moss would fill the void of Caleb Williams. After waiting his turn for three years, coach Lincoln Riley named Jayden Maiava the starting quarterback for the Trojans next game vs. Nebraska.

Lincoln Riley has also been under a lot of fire for how this season has turned out. Riley signed a massive contract with USC following the 2022 season. Hit was off to a great start, as the Trojans went 11-3 and made a New Year’s 6 Bowl Gam appearance.

Since then, USC has regressed. Was his first season a mirage and was Caleb Williams the only reason for the success? Riley will have a lot of questions to answer if USC continues to struggle with Maiava. 

MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss's Mom Tweets About Lincoln Riley's Benching?

MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Reveals Why He's Starting Quarterback Jayden Maiava

MORE: USC Trojans Five-Star Commit Julian Lewis Flipping to Indiana? Visit Scheduled


MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Benches Quarterback Miller Moss For Transfer Jayden Maiava

MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: 5-Star Commit Julian Lewis Throws Staggering Number Touchdown

MORE: Chicago Bears' Matt Eberflus on Caleb Williams' Injury in Loss to Arizona Cardinals

MORE: Detroit Lions Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown Goes Viral, Wears 'Green Bay Sucks' Hoodie

MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: Five-Star Julian Lewis Setting Records, Potential Flip?

MORE: What Washington Huskies Coach Jedd Fisch Said After Upset Win Over USC Trojans

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football