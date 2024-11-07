USC Trojans Losing Commit Steve Miller To South Carolina Gamecocks? SEC Recruiting Flip
The USC Trojans received the commitment of class of 2025 safety, Steve Miller, on October 14th, 2024. The three-star Miller was previously committed to SEC's Mississippi State before flipping to USC.
Miller was on a visit to South Carolina the past weekend for their upset win over the Texas A&M Aggies.
Steve Miller Impressed With South Carolina Crowd
The South Carolina Gamecocks upset the No. 10 ranked Texas A&M Aggies Saturday night in front of a raucous crowd. Even San Francisco 49ers superstar and former Gamecock Deebo Samuel was in attendance for the prime-time showdown.
Miller, who visited South Carolina over the weekend, was in attendance for the game. He spoke to 247sports about his experience.
“The best atmosphere I’ve ever seen,” Miller said.
There were over 80 thousand fans in attendance for the 44-20 South Carolina victory. Many of them stormed the field in typical SEC fashion.
Steve Miller is a 6 foot 2 inch safety out of Greensboro, Georgia. Miller is a three-star prospect and is ranked as the 50th-best safety in the class of 2025. Miller earned Georgia 1A-D2 Region 8 Player of the Year after totaling 1,406 all-purpose yards and 17 touchdowns to go along with six interceptions working at safety as a junior.
USC Trojans in Disarray?
A question that the USC Trojans have to be asking themselves is how appealing coming to USC for a recruit is right now.
It has been a nightmarish 2024 season for the USC Trojans football program. After the first two games, there was so much positivity around a program coming off of a disappointing 8-5 2023 campaign. USC took down LSU and Utah State to get out to a 2-0 start and were ranked No. 11 in the country. It has been all downhill from there.
It all started with a road loss to Michigan. Then, on the road at Minnesota, at home vs. Penn State, at Maryland, and finally at Washington. The Washington game was the final nail in the coffin for starting quarterback Miller Moss. They are now 4-5 on the season.
Coming into the season, there were high hopes that Moss would fill the void of Caleb Williams. After waiting his turn for three years, coach Lincoln Riley named Jayden Maiava the starting quarterback for the Trojans next game vs. Nebraska.
Lincoln Riley has also been under a lot of fire for how this season has turned out. Riley signed a massive contract with USC following the 2022 season. Hit was off to a great start, as the Trojans went 11-3 and made a New Year’s 6 Bowl Gam appearance.
Since then, USC has regressed. Was his first season a mirage and was Caleb Williams the only reason for the success? Riley will have a lot of questions to answer if USC continues to struggle with Maiava.
