USC Trojans Legend Matt Leinart's Son Commits To SMU: No Offer From Lincoln Riley?
USC Trojans legendary quarterback Matt Leinart led the Trojans from 2003-05 and won a Heisman Trophy, a BCS title, and a Rose Bowl. Leinart was a first round pick in the 2006 NFL Draft... Snd now he can add father to a Division I commit to his long list of achievements.
Leinart's son, Cole, is a three-star quarterback at Redondo Union High School. Cole announced his commitment to SMU on Wednesday morning.
SMU was the first school to offer Leinart back on April 28, 2022. They continued their pursuit of Leinart as he went from Mater Dei to Newport Harbor, before finally settling in at Redondo Union. Leinart does not currently hold an offer from his Dad's alma mater, USC.
In the class of 2026, the Trojans don't have any quarterback committed, but have been heavily linked to Folsom four-star quarterback Ryder Lyons.
Lyons' is the No. 6 player in the class of 2026 and the No. 2 quarterback in the class. Greg Biggins of 247Sports wrote that Lyons could eventually jump into the top spot with how talented he is.
Lyons is on the short list when talking about the top overall signal caller in the ’26 class. He's coming off a huge sophomore season where he showed off his rare ability as a thrower and runner and accounted for 61 all-purpose touchdowns," Biggins wrote. "At the SoCal Elite 11 Camp, he showed off one of the quickest releases in the camp, the ability to make throws from in and out of the pocket and was accurate to all three levels of the field. His 36" vertical jump was 2nd highest in the camp and he combines rare physical tools with an advanced feel for the position as well."
Both Biggins and Tom Loy of 247Sports have put in crystal ball predictions for Lyons to head to USC. Lyons' older brother, Walker, is a tight end who currently plays for the Trojans.
It will be a battle for the Trojans to keep the California native in-state as Oregon and Ole Miss have shown heavy interest in the Folsom quarterback.
USC head coach Lincoln Riley and the coaching staff have also shown keen interest in Jared Curtis, another quarterback in the class of 2026. Curtis sits as the No. 9 player in the class and is right behind Lyons as the No. 3 quarterback.
