USC Trojans President Carol Folt Announces Resignation: New Era Begins
USC is on the search for a new university president after Carol Folt announced on Friday morning that she would be stepping down as the school's president at the conclusion of the academic year on July 1, 2025.
Folt's tenure will have lasted six years from 2019-25. She oversaw a lot of change within the athletic department through her tenure. Folt saw the hiring and firing of football coaches, multiple stadium renovations, and the start of construction on a new football performance center.
Folt was responsible for the hiring of two USC athletic directors. The first being Mike Bohn, who was at USC from 2019-23. She subsquently hired Jennifer Cohen away from fellow Big Ten foe Washington.
The hiring of Bohn at the time was widely praised as USC looked to move away in a different direction compared to previous athletic directors. As history goes, Folt and Bohn made the decision to fire USC head football coach Clay Helton, and they made the stunning move of hiring Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma in 2022.
Hiring Riley away from Oklahoma showed the beginning of major investments into USC athletics under the Folt administration. Riley signed a 10-year, $110 million dollar contract to become the newest head coach in Southern Cal.
USC's athletic department saw multiple stadium upgrades and renovations under Folt. In 2023, Folt announced that the Rawlinson Stadium, the women's soccer and lacrosse stadium, will be receiving a new expansion to the stadium in the $38 million project.
Rawlinson Stadium isn't the only sports stadium at USC that saw extensive renovations started during the Folt tenure. That same year, Folt announced that Dedeaux Field, home of the Trojans' baseball field, began construction on a total field renovation.
The other monumental hiring Folt oversaw was of USC basketball coach Eric Musselman after Andy Enfield bolted off to SMU.
Most recently, the Trojans football team saw the groundbreaking of their $200 million dollar football performance center, the Bloom Football Performance Center. In fact, it was one of the last things Folt did before announcing her intentions to step down. Folt was able to secure a $50 million dollar gift from the family of Ronald H. Bloom.
Folt cared about the university's athletic department as shown through her investments into the department. USC will began the search for immediately for a new university president.
