USC Trojans Coach Eric Musselman Looking For Ways To Win At Galen Center
The USC Trojans men’s basketball team is 12-8, 4-5 in Big Ten conference play. Even with it being USC coach Eric Musselman’s first season with the program, this is not the season that was expected. Musselman discussed his plans to change the way the team plays at home.
One of the biggest issues the Trojans have faced this season is playing on their home court at Galen Center. The Trojans are 9-5 playing at home, losing two in a row at Galen Center. Musselman and USC sophomore guard Wesley Yates III have spoken about the lack of a home advantage in recent weeks.
After the loss against the Bruins, Yates spoke to the media about the lack of a home crowd, understanding that the team has not given much to show.
“We expect the crowd to be there every game, but we’re not producing,” Yates said. “Like, honestly, who’s going to want to come watch us if we’re not producing?”
This comes just a week after Musselman voiced his concerns over the home crowd at Galen Center.
“We have no home court advantage,” Musselman said on Jan. 19 after losing against the Wisconsin Badgers.
While frustration is understandable, the USC men’s basketball team understands that if they are not winning games, they will not get the home crowd. USC must find a way to win at Galen Center, and Musselman understands that.
“We’re searching and clawing and competing, but you know, you can tell we lost. So, it’s not a good feeling. I can tell you that,” Musselman said after the loss against UCLA.
After the loss against UCLA, Musselman discussed how he needs to go down different avenues to find a way to win at home.
“The Wisconsin crowd was really good, this crowd was good. Like I said, I’m searching,” Musselman said. “I never had a team stay in a hotel the night before a home game — it’s going to be discussed. Just because that’s what we do on the road. So, I’d love to say that I have the answers — I don’t.”
USC is 3-1 during away games, which is not a bad record playing on the road in tough environments. USC has won at Nebraska, Illinois, and Washington. The loss was against the Indiana Hoosiers. Defeating the No. 13 Illinois on the road demonstrates the Trojans can be successful in tough environments. Now the team needs to figure out how to get the win at Galen Center.
While discussing what the team needs to do to finish the season on a high note, Musselman discussed everyone on the team stepping up. The Trojans cannot lose a game because one player has an off-game.
“I do think there’s some themes. We brought up the missed foul shots against Wisconsin. Missed foul shots tonight. Desmond [Claude], his play, because we rely on him and no one’s blaming any player. I mean, I would never do that but we needed somebody else to kind of step up tonight,” Musselman said. “But there’s some good things happening here too.”
USC has five more home games this season, against No. 7 Michigan State, Penn State, Minnesota, Ohio State, and Washington. No matter what avenue the team takes, USC must finish out the season strong at home.
