USC Trojans' Five-Star Commit Jasmine Davidson Earns McDonald's All-American Nod
The USC Trojans women's basketball team saw their crown jewel and sole signee of their 2025 recruiting class selected to the McDonald's All-American game.
Consensus five-star prospect Jasmine "Jazzy" Davidson was selected to the West team in the All-American game, which will be played at the Barclays Center on April 1. Davidson is the lone selection from the state of Oregon.
It's not much of a surprise to see Davidson selected to the postseason event. She won the Oregon High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year award as a junior, and was named to the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Girl’s High School Player of the Year Preseason Watch list coming into this season.
Davidson is one of the best prospects in the class. She ranks as the No. 3 player in the country and No. 1 small forward according to 247Sports Composite rankings. Brandon Clay of 247Sports says that her versatility is second to none in the class.
"Davidson is a smooth perimeter option capable of playing multiple roles on the hardwood. A left-hand dominant prospect, Davidson has showcased her versatility in the toughest environments available at the prep level and still shined brightly. Davidson demonstrates an ability to penetrate off the dribble consistently, driving to the rim effectively," Clay wrote.
Teaming up with Davidson for the West is the No. 1 and 2 players in the country: Aaliyah Chavez and Sienna Betts, the two players ahead of Davidson on the 247Sports Composite rankings.
USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb shared her thoughts about Davidson back in Nov. 2024 when the five-star signed with the program.
"Jazzy, in my opinion, is the jewel of this class," Gottlieb said of Davidson. "She is an elite level player in every aspect. She can score, create, defend — a true modern, pro-style player. She has a work ethic and competitiveness that will impact our program immediately. She is truly as humble and likeable as she is talented. We got a special one, and I couldn't be more excited," Gottlieb said.
The Oregon native joins a long list of USC greats who played in the McDonald's All-American game. Just last year alone, the Trojans had three players, Kayleigh Heckel, Kennedy Smith, and Avery Howell, selected to the game.
USC's superstar guard, JuJu Watkins participated in the 2023 rendition of the game. Gottlieb and the Trojans hope that Davidson will be able to make an instant impact in her freshman year next season as she will pair up with Watkins in what could be the final season at the collegiate level for the superstar.
