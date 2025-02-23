How to Watch USC Trojans vs. Illinois Women's Basketball: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
The No.4 USC Trojans women’s basketball team is 24-2, 14-1 in Big Ten conference play. The Women of Troy are coming off a win against the No. 22 Michigan State. The Trojans will face the No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini on Sunday.
How to Watch:
The USC Trojans women’s basketball team will face the Illinois Fighting Illini at 1 p.m. PT on Sunday at Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. The game broadcast will be on FS1.
USC vs. Illinois preview:
The USC Trojans are coming off an 83-75 win against the No. 22 Michigan State Spartans. Though the Spartans are a tough competitor, USC controlled the entire game.
USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins led the team with 28 points against Michigan State while forward Kiki Iriafen was not far behind scoring 24 points. Center Rayah Marshall led the team with 12 rebounds.
After the game, USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb spoke about the win, highlighting Watkins and Iriafen as a dynamic duo.
“Proud of our team. This was a great game. Michigan State is really good. I think they’re a second weekend type NCAA tournament team,” Gottlieb said. “I thought our team came out with real intent. You know, Kiki and JuJu are the best duo in the country. They played like it tonight.”
Although Watkins leads the team averaging 24.3 points per game, Iriafen is not far behind averaging 18 points. When both play to their top potential, USC is a tough team to compete with.
“Sometimes players have to make plays, versus me running plays and they did a lot of that. I thought we got great contributions across the board,” Gottlieb said.
This season, Watkins also averages 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals. Marshall leads the team averaging 8.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks.
The USC Trojans are 13-1 while playing at Galen Center. This will be the last home game of the season for the Women of Troy. The Trojans will look to give the home crowd one more win this season against Illinois. USC is averaging 82.2 points this season.
The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini are 21–6 this season, 11-5 in Big Ten conference play. The Illini are 6-3 during away games. Illinois is coming off a tough loss against the UCLA Bruins, 70-55 looking to turn things around against USC.
Illinois forward Kendall Bostic leads the team averaging 15.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks. Guard Genesis Bryant leads averaging 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals. Illinois is averaging 71.5 points per game and will put up a fight against the USC Trojans.
This matchup is the first time the USC Trojans and Illinois Fighting Illini are ever facing off against each other. Illinois will be heading to a loud Galen Center.
USC vs. Illinois prediction:
The USC Trojans will defeat the Illinois Fighting Illini during the final game at Galen Center, 81-74.
After USC plays Illinois the Trojans will face the No. 3 UCLA Bruins on Mar. 1 at 6 p.m. PT at Pauley Pavilion in Westwood, California, for the final game of the regular season for the USC Trojans.