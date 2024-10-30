USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins Signs Historic NIL Deal With NYX Professional Makeup
USC Trojans women’s basketball star JuJu Watkins has made major deals within the past few months. Watkins has signed various NIL deals, and her portfolio continues to grow. Watkins has now signed a historic NIL deal with NYX Professional Makeup.
NYX Professional Makeup has been making waves through the sports world. The company announced sponsorships with the WNBA’s New York Liberty and NWSL’s Angel City Football Club. Now, they have announced across their social media platforms that they signed a deal with Watkins.
The brand's is to "Empower the loud, proud and authentic self-expression of female athletes." Watkins is the first college basketball player to partner with a beauty project and likely will not be the last.
“I am thrilled to partner with NYX Professional Makeup to help further amplify their mission to inspire beauty enthusiasts around the world and embrace their own personal style. NYX is all about breaking boundaries and celebrating individuality, which resonates deeply with me both as an athlete and as a person,” Watkins said. “I’m looking forward to working with a brand that embraces creativity and encourages everyone to feel confident in their own skin.”
Watkins will appear in numerous campaigns for the company. It will vary from advertisements on social platforms to appearing in retail displays for the brand across the country.
It has been a big couple of months for the All-American guard and the season has not even begun. Watkins has signed NIL deals with companies like Nike, Instagram, and AT&T. Watkins recently signed a deal with Gatorade, one of the top sports brands. She joins an elite group of athletes with Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark who also have deals with Gatorade. The USC star is setting herself up for a bright future on and off the court.
Watkins ended the 2023-2024 season as the second-leading scorer, only behind Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark. She helped lead the Women of Troy to the Elite Eight and has more aspirations this season. USC will start as the season as No. 3 on the Preseason Top 25 Poll. There are high expectations for Watkins and the rest of the Trojans this year.
The star USC guard is one of the top NIL athletes across college sports. Watkins has also been named to the Naismith Trophy Player of the Year Watch List. She is entering her sophomore season.
The No. 3 Women of Troy will begin the 2024-2025 season on Nov. 4 against the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels.
MORE: USC Trojans in Danger of Losing Four-Star Recruit Shamar Arnoux, Flip to Miami?
MORE: USC Trojans Most Talented Unranked Team in the Country?
MORE: USC Trojans' Walker Lyons Announces Relationship With Dancer Rylee Arnold
MORE: USC Trojans' Woody Marks, Makai Lemon Earn MVP in Win Over Rutgers
MORE: USC Trojans' Shockingly-Empty Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Vs. Rutgers
MORE: USC Trojans Snap 3-Game Losing Streak: Defeat Rutgers Scarlet Knights 42-20
MORE: USC Trojans Offense Dominates Rutgers: 'Sharp, Aggressive' Quarterback Miller Moss
MORE: USC Trojans, Washington Huskies Potential Schedule Snafu With L.A. Dodgers