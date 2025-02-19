USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins, UConn's Paige Bueckers Join Caitlin Clark In Prestigious Honor
After having a stellar freshman season last year, JuJu Watkins came into her sophomore season for the USC Trojans under immense pressure to be even more successful in year two. Through 25 games, Watkins has lived up to expectations as she has lead the Trojans to a 23-2 record.
For her efforts, Watkins was named as a Sullivan Award semifinalist. The Sullivan Award is presented to the most exceptional athlete at the collegiate, Olympic, or other similarly elite level by the Amateur Athletic Union. Watkins is one of 39 semifinalist in the running for the award with UConn's Paige Bueckers being the only other women's college basketball player on the list.
It's the beginning of what is sure to be another successful award season for Watkins after being named as a first team All-American last year.
The California native is currently averaging 24.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. She is the Big Ten's leading scorer and has helped the Trojans find success in their first year in the conference.
Watkins has been instrumental to the USC offense this year to say the least. She's had five game with 30 points or more and has put up 12 double-doubles this season. The sophomore guard has been named as the Big Ten Player of the Week five times for her contributions.
After dropping five conference games during the regular season last year, USC is at the top of the Big Ten standings with a 13-1 conference record. The Trojans sustained their only conference loss to Iowa back on Feb. 2, but have beaten four ranked conference foes this season, including No. 1 UCLA in a 71-60 upset on Feb. 13.
Watkins hasn't had to do it all for USC this season. Over the offseason, the Trojans made a key pickup from the transfer portal in Kiki Iriafen. The Stanford transfer has been crucial at times for the Women of Troy. Iriafen is averaging 17.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game this season. The potential top pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, Iriafen has been the perfect match for Watkins in USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb's offense.
With Iriafen in the fold, Watkins isn't asked to put up majority of the points every night for the Trojans to win anymore. It affords USC's young superstar the opportunity to shine in more off-ball situations and allows Watkins to be more creative with her shot-creation ability.
The Trojans will have a chance to put a statement on their tournament resume to end their season. USC will have to take on three ranked opponents in their final three games, including over No. 22 Michigan State, No. 3 UCLA, and No. 25 Illinois.
Watkins and USC are back in action Wednesday, Feb. 19, vs. Michigan State. The game will be broadcast on Peacock and tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m.