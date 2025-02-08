All Trojans

How to Watch USC Trojans vs. Ohio State Women's Basketball: Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds

The No. 7 USC Trojans women's basketball team and star JuJu Watkins will face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday at 6 p.m. PT. Preview, prediction, odds, and TV broadcast for the game at Galen Center.

Angela Miele

Jan 12, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans forward Kiki Iriafen (44) drives to the basket as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Grace Hall (7) moves in to defend during the fourth quarter at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
The No. 7 USC Trojans are 20-2, 10-1 in Big Ten conference play. The Trojans are coming off a bounce-back win against the Wisconsin Badgers, looking to go on a winning streak. The Women of Troy will face the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday.

The USC Trojans women’s basketball team will face the Ohio State Buckeyes at 6 p.m. PT on Saturday at Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. The game broadcast will be on Fox.

Jan 12, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans forward Kiki Iriafen (44) drives to the basket past Penn State Nittany Lions center Gracie Merkle (44) during the third quarter at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans are 8.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The total points is 124.5.

The USC Trojans are coming off a win against the Wisconsin Badgers, 86-64. This was a needed win following USC’s second loss of the season, causing them to drop in the women’s basketball AP Top-25 Poll.

After the game, USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb spoke about their mindset heading into the game.

“We really wanted to come out with a collective team energy and when you look at stat lines that have us with 17 steals and seven blocks, and a bunch of assists and very low turnovers, I think the collective energy and feel like won the night for us,” Gottlieb said. “Coming off a loss, that was the main thing we’re looking for. I thought we got great contributions from everyone.”

The matchup in Wisconsin did not revolve around one player having an overly dominant performance. Every player on the team stepped up with forward Kiki Iriafen leading with 15 points. USC guard JuJu Watkins and freshman guard Avery Howell both scored 11 points.

The next matchup for the Trojans will be a crucial one. Of the final six games, USC will face three ranked opponents, one of which is the No. 1 UCLA Bruins, who they play twice. The final stretch of the regular season begins with the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes at Galen Center. USC is 10-1 when they are the home team. 

Ohio State is 20-2, 9-2 in Big Ten conference play. The Buckeyes are 6-2 for away games. Ohio State is coming off a 65-52 loss against UCLA on the road, looking to bounce back against USC.

Ohio State has a powerful team with different players leading in each area. Forward Cotie McMahon leads averaging 16.4 points, forward Ajae Petty averages 7.1 rebounds, guard Jaloni Cambridge averages 3.9 assists, forward Taylor Thierry leads with 2.3 steals, and center Elsa Lemmila leads with 1.7 blocks. Ohio State is averaging 80.2 points per game, and this will be a tight matchup between two strong teams.

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Kylie Feuerbach (4) drives toward the basket guarded by USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) during a Big Ten women’s basketball game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The USC Trojans and Ohio State Buckeyes have matched up two times in the past. Each team has one win, with the last matchup being in 2023 and USC winning 83-74 in a neutral location. This will be the first time the two teams play at Galen Center.

The USC Trojans will defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes in a close game, 78-75.

After USC faces Ohio State, the Trojans will face their cross town rival, the No. 1 UCLA Bruins. The matchup will be held on Feb. 13 at Galen Center.

