How to Watch USC Trojans vs. Ohio State Women's Basketball: Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds
The No. 7 USC Trojans are 20-2, 10-1 in Big Ten conference play. The Trojans are coming off a bounce-back win against the Wisconsin Badgers, looking to go on a winning streak. The Women of Troy will face the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday.
How to Watch:
The USC Trojans women’s basketball team will face the Ohio State Buckeyes at 6 p.m. PT on Saturday at Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. The game broadcast will be on Fox.
Betting Odds:
The USC Trojans are 8.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The total points is 124.5.
USC vs. Ohio State preview:
The USC Trojans are coming off a win against the Wisconsin Badgers, 86-64. This was a needed win following USC’s second loss of the season, causing them to drop in the women’s basketball AP Top-25 Poll.
After the game, USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb spoke about their mindset heading into the game.
“We really wanted to come out with a collective team energy and when you look at stat lines that have us with 17 steals and seven blocks, and a bunch of assists and very low turnovers, I think the collective energy and feel like won the night for us,” Gottlieb said. “Coming off a loss, that was the main thing we’re looking for. I thought we got great contributions from everyone.”
The matchup in Wisconsin did not revolve around one player having an overly dominant performance. Every player on the team stepped up with forward Kiki Iriafen leading with 15 points. USC guard JuJu Watkins and freshman guard Avery Howell both scored 11 points.
MORE: What 4-Star Recruit Esun Tafa Said On USC Trojans After Decommiting From Washington
MORE: USC Trojans to Host 4-Star Linebacker Recruit Anthony Davis on Official Visit
MORE: Elite Five-Star Recruit Brandon Arrington Compares USC Trojans To Alabama
MORE: USC General Manager Chad Bowden Reveals Why He Left Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman
The next matchup for the Trojans will be a crucial one. Of the final six games, USC will face three ranked opponents, one of which is the No. 1 UCLA Bruins, who they play twice. The final stretch of the regular season begins with the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes at Galen Center. USC is 10-1 when they are the home team.
Ohio State is 20-2, 9-2 in Big Ten conference play. The Buckeyes are 6-2 for away games. Ohio State is coming off a 65-52 loss against UCLA on the road, looking to bounce back against USC.
Ohio State has a powerful team with different players leading in each area. Forward Cotie McMahon leads averaging 16.4 points, forward Ajae Petty averages 7.1 rebounds, guard Jaloni Cambridge averages 3.9 assists, forward Taylor Thierry leads with 2.3 steals, and center Elsa Lemmila leads with 1.7 blocks. Ohio State is averaging 80.2 points per game, and this will be a tight matchup between two strong teams.
The USC Trojans and Ohio State Buckeyes have matched up two times in the past. Each team has one win, with the last matchup being in 2023 and USC winning 83-74 in a neutral location. This will be the first time the two teams play at Galen Center.
USC vs. Ohio State prediction:
The USC Trojans will defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes in a close game, 78-75.
After USC faces Ohio State, the Trojans will face their cross town rival, the No. 1 UCLA Bruins. The matchup will be held on Feb. 13 at Galen Center.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
MORE: USC Trojans' Rob Ryan's Viral Rant Compares Lincoln Riley To Sean McVay
MORE: What USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins Said About Caitlin Clark Jersey Retirement, Iowa Loss
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Named NFL's Most Stylish Player by GQ
MORE: USC Trojans’ Lincoln Riley Claims 'Best In Country' Hires: Chad Bowden, Zaire Turner, Dre Brown