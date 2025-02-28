How to Watch USC Trojans vs. Oregon Ducks Men's Basketball: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
The USC Trojans men’s basketball team is 14-14, 6-11 in Big Ten conference play. The Trojans are currently on a four-game losing streak. The USC Trojans will face the 20-8 Oregon Ducks on Saturday.
How to Watch:
The USC Trojans men’s basketball team will face the Oregon Ducks at 1 p.m. PT on Saturday at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. The game broadcast will be on the Big Ten Network.
USC vs. Oregon preview:
The USC Trojans are coming off a loss against the Ohio State Buckeyes, 87-82. The Trojans have now dropped to a four-game losing streak, and just three games remain in the regular season.
After the loss, USC coach Eric Musselman spoke about where he feels the team stands as the season winds down.
“I mean we stand where our record says we stand,” Musselman said. “You see where we are in the standings. That’s, where do we stand? We stand there. Purdues lost four in a row. I think every team in the league but one has lost three in a row. With the way the schedules are going to come out, you're going to have ups and downs unless you have superior talent.”
Musselman went on to speak about how he thought the Trojans played against the Buckeyes.
“I thought the effort in the second half was great, and I thought the defense in the first half was, you know, probably the worst defense that I’ve ever had a team play in my college tenure,” Musselman said. “The defense in the first half and the turnovers is, you know, why we lost the game.”
The Ohio State Buckeyes closed out the first half with a 52-38 lead. In the second half, the Trojans did play better, cutting the deficit to within ten points, but it was not enough for the win.
Against the Buckeyes, USC guard Wesley Yates III led the team with 27 points. Yates has been a consistent player with scoring this season. Behind him, Guard Chibuzo Agbo scored 17 points, and guard Desmond Claude scored 12.
USC is averaging 76.9 points this season. In the last two losses, the Trojans scored over 80 points, but they have allowed their opponents to score a minimum of 87 points. USC will now head to Eugene, Oregon, to face the Ducks.
USC is 3-5 on the road, looking to snap their four-game losing streak.
The Oregon Ducks are 20-8, 9-8 in Big Ten conference play. The Ducks are 10-4 at home and on a four-game winning streak.
Oregon is averaging 76.6 points per game, led by center Nate Bittle, who is averaging 13.3 points per game. Bittle also leads the team, averaging 7.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.
USC and Oregon have already faced off this season on Dec. 4, with Oregon winning 68-60. The two schools are familiar opponents, both joining the Big Ten from the Pac-12. USC is on a four-game losing streak against Oregon and has an 18-30 overall record against the Ducks.
USC vs. Oregon prediction:
The USC Trojans will fall short against the Oregon Ducks, losing 76-72.
After USC faces Oregon, the Trojans will face the 13-15 Washington Huskies on Mar. 5 at 7:30 p.m. PT for the final game at Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. After that, the Trojans will face the UCLA Bruins for the final game of the regular season.