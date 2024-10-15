USC Trojans Women's Basketball Debuts at No. 3 in Preseason Top 25 Poll
The USC Trojans women's basketball team, led by star guard JuJu Watkins, is No. 3 in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll. Defending national champions South Carolina starts back on top at No. 1, and perennial powerhouse UConn comes in at No. 2.
Alongside all teams at USC, the Women of Troy are making their Big Ten debut this year. Watkins and the Trojans open the season on Nov. 4 in Paris, France against Ole Miss. USC will open Big Ten Conference play on Dec. 7 on the road against the Oregon Ducks.
Watkins has had a busy offseason signing a Name, Image, Likeness deal with Gatorade as well as a lucrative extension with Nike after a stellar freshman season. In an exclusive interview with USC on SI, Watkins talked about the experience of becoming a Gatorade athlete.
"To be apart of the roster really means everything and definitely a dream come true for me," Watkins said. "To be able to experience that only a couple years after getting Gatorade player of the year is insane. . . . It's great to be able to be a part of the same family as those players. The roster of Gatorade just goes crazy, some of the greatest players to ever play. To align myself with them is surreal."
USC received a No. 1 seed in last year's NCAA Tournament, but they have their sights set on winning it all this season.
