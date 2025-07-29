All Trojans

USC Trojans Women's Basketball Reveals 2025 Non-Conference Schedule

The USC Trojans women’s basketball team has revealed its 2025 non-conference schedule, setting up one of the program’s most ambitious slates in recent memory. The lineup features marquee matchups against the UConn Huskies, South Carolina Gamecocks, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Mar 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb during an NCAA Tournament second round game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Galen Center.
Mar 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb during an NCAA Tournament second round game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Galen Center. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
The lineup features marquee matchups against the UConn Huskies, South Carolina Gamecocks, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish, giving the Trojans an early chance to test themselves before their highly anticipated Big Ten schedule in 2025–26.

USC Trojans Women’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

The non-conference schedule kicks off at home on Nov. 4 against New Mexico State before heading to neutral sites for back-to-back games against the NC State Wolfpack on Nov. 9 and the South Carolina Gamecocks on Nov. 15. USC will return home to face Portland on Nov. 18, followed by a challenging road game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Nov. 21.

The Trojans then embark on a stretch of home contests, welcoming Tennessee Tech, Pepperdine, Saint Mary’s, and the UConn Huskies throughout late November and December. The non-conference portion wraps up with a neutral-site game against the California Golden Bears on Dec. 21.

Mar 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb during an NCAA Tournament second round game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Galen Center.

This schedule reflects USC’s rising profile on the national stage, following a standout 2024–25 season in which the Trojans claimed the Big Ten regular-season title, earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and advanced to the Elite Eight. Facing top-tier programs like UConn and South Carolina early in the year provides valuable preparation for the rigorous Big Ten schedule ahead.

Mar 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) during an NCAA Tournament second round game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Galen Center.

Freshman Jazzy Davidson Expected to Be a Key Contributor for USC in 2025–26

Adding excitement to the upcoming season is freshman guard Jazzy Davidson, a five-star recruit already making waves on the international stage. Davidson is representing Team USA at the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup in the Czech Republic, showing off her all-around game. In Team USA’s opening win over South Korea, she recorded 10 points, four assists, and two rebounds in just over 17 minutes. Her performance reflects the talent and versatility she brings to the Trojans’ backcourt.

Her international experience and proven scoring ability will be key for the Trojans as they prepare to compete in a stronger conference. USC’s non-conference schedule, combined with the talent of players like Davidson, sets a foundation for continued success in the 2025–26 season.

The 2025–26 campaign marks USC’s second season in the Big Ten Conference. The Trojans’ regular-season schedule includes home games against the Indiana Hoosiers, Iowa Hawkeyes, Maryland Terrapins, Oregon Ducks, Purdue Boilermakers, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Washington Huskies, and Wisconsin Badgers.

Mar 31, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb looks on against the UConn Huskies during the second half of a Elite 8 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Spokane Arena.

On the road, USC will face the Illinois Fighting Illini, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Minnesota Golden Gophers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Northwestern Wildcats, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Penn State Nittany Lions. Specific dates and times for these contests will be announced later.

Building on a strong inaugural Big Ten season that saw USC capture the regular-season title and earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the Trojans enter their sophomore conference campaign with high expectations.

