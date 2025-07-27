USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Reveals Expectations For Freshman Recruits
The USC Trojans 2026 recruiting class has garnered a lot of attention and rightfully so.
USC has rebuilt recruiting pipelines in Southern California and won out on several recruiting battles against other Big Ten and SEC schools that more likely than not would have gone the other way in previous years. The Trojans hold 31 commitments and own the No. 1 or No. 2 recruiting class, depending on the recruiting site.
All of the focus has been on the group of recruits that will enroll next season, but USC coach Lincoln Riley believes several signees in the 2025 class will make an immediate impact this season.
“There has been so much excitement about the '26 class, and publicly, it's overshadowed, Riley said. “But I think once, once you see these guys get on the field once you watch them play this season and beyond, I don't think that will exist as much. We're very proud of that class.
“Fortunately for us, several of those guys were able to come in midterm be a part spring practice. There are a handful, more than a handful, a large number of players in that in that '25 class and have an opportunity to impact us in a very positive way. So looking forward to those guys as well.”
Five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet is perhaps the second-most important player on the roster and his impact could be very limited in 2025.
Redshirt junior Jayden Maiava will be the starter when the Trojans take on Missouri State in the season opener. Riley raved about Maiava at Big Ten Media Days last week.
“His arm talent and decisiveness he plays with is really unique. He can be really special,” Riley said.
Maiava went 3-1 as a starter last season, but his performances were a bit of a roller coaster. Longstreet has the physical talent and maturity to step in immediately as a true freshman. If Maiava struggles with turnovers or is inconsistent early on, that could open the door for Longstreet.
Four-star receiver Corey Simms took part in spring practice and has an opportunity to be on the two-deep depth chart. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Simms has a college ready built. Four-stars Tanook Hines and Romero Ison enrolled this summer. The speedy wideouts will compete for playing time in the slot.
Five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart may not be in the starting lineup as a true freshman, but the New Orleans native will make an immediate impact in the fall. Stewart has the size and versatility to play end or tackle.
Three-star defensive lineman Floyd Boucard drew some lofty admiration from Riley in the spring and at 311 pounds, brings some necessary depth to the interior of the front. Three-star defensive line Cash Jacobsen was also on campus for spring practice.
Two names to keep an eye on would three-star defensive lineman Gus Cordova and three-star EDGE Jadyn Ramos. It's more likely they redshirt as summer enrollees, but they both guys very dominate pass rushers during their senior seasons in the Lone Star State, an area the Trojans struggled at last season.
Four-star Matai Tagoa’i and three-star AJ Tuitele arrived in the summer and add depth to a very thin linebacker room. Their impact on defense could be very minimal but expect them to contribute on special teams early.
Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) five-star cornerback RJ Sermons reclassified from the 2026 to the 2025 class in May and has officially enrolled on campus this month. He is another freshman that will more than likely make contribute next season but shouldn't be counted out to compete for early playing time. Sermons is a technician at the position and has elite speed, having reach the California state finals in the 200m.
Several defensive backs from the 2025 class will push for playing time in the fall, including four-star cornerback Trestin Castro, three-star cornerback James Johnson, four-star safeties Alex Graham and Kendarius Reddick and three-star safety Stephen Miller.