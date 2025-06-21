WNBA All-Star Voting: Caitlin Clark No. 1, Washington Mystics' Kiki Iriafen In Top 10
Washington Mystics forward and former USC Trojans star Kiki Iriafen is currently top 10 in WNBA all-star voting for the 2025 season. Iriafen is in her rookie season after being selected No. 4 overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Mystics in April.
Kiki Iriafen to be an All-Star as a Rookie?
Kiki Iriafen has been impressive thus far in her rookie season. Iriafen is averaging 13.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the field. Iriafen has received the 10th most votes to be a WNBA all-star this season after the early fan voting returns were announced on Friday. She has received 213,500 votes.
Iriafen played collegiate basketball from 2021 through 2025. Iriafen’s first three seasons were with the Stanford Cardinal. After averaging 19.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in her junior season at Stanford, Iriafen transferred to USC for her senior season.
With the Trojans in the 2024-2025 season, Iriafen averaged 18.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists. Iriafen made First-team All-Big Ten, AP Third-team All-American, WBCA Coaches’ All-American, and Women’s Basketball Academic All-American of the Year.
She was drafted by a Washington Mystics team that missed the playoffs last season, going 14-26. So far this season, the Mystics are a half game out of the final playoff spot with a record of 5-7. Iriafen is tied for being the Mystcis second leading scorer at 13.3 points per game with guard Sonia Citron. Washignton’s leading scorer is guard Brittney Skyes with 20.5 points per game.
MORE: USC Trojans To Add Another 4-Star Recruit? Battling Miami, Georgia For Brock Kolojay
MORE: 5-Star Ryder Lyons Sets Commitment Date: Trending USC Trojans Over Oregon, BYU?
MORE: Why 4-Star Recruit Luke Wafle Committed To USC Trojans Over Ohio State
Caitlin Clark Leading WNBA All-Star Voting
Not surprisingly, the leading WNBA all-star vote getter is Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark. Clark is only in her second season and is averaging 19.9 points, 8.7 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game. She is must watch television and the biggest draw in the league with her deep three-point shooting ability. Clark has received 515,993 votes.
Here are the top 10 vote getters:
1. Caitlin Clark, (Indiana Fever) 515,993 votes
2. Naspheesa Collier, (Minnesota Lynx) 484,758 votes
3. Aliyah Boston, (Indiana Fever) 446,961 votes
4. A’ja Wilson, (Las Vegas Aces) 394,600 votes
5. Breanna Stewart, (New York Liberty) 367,819
6. Paige Bueckers, (Dallas Wings) 312,920 votes
7. Kelsey Mitchell, (Indiana Fever) 277,664
8. Sabrina Ionescu, (New York Liberty) 234,684 votes
9. Lexie Hull, (Indiana Fever) 217,438 votes
10. Kiki Iriafen, (Washignton Mystics) 213,500 votes
What stands out immediately from this list is the amount of Indiana Fever players. Four of the top 10 players are on the Fever, despite the Fever only having a record of 6-6 and being in a tie for sixth place in the WNBA with the newly formed Golden State Valkyries.
This is another feather in the cap for Caitlin Clark as the Fever are clearly the most watched team in the league despite not having one of the best records.