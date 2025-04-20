USC Trojans' Kiki Iriafen Earns Limited Edition Trading Card After WNBA Draft
The 2025 WNBA Draft was on Monday, April 14. USC Trojans women’s basketball forward Kiki Iriafen was selected with the No. 4 overall pick by the Washington Mystics.
Panini America is a sports and entertainment collectibles company and is releasing a limited edition “instant” card collection for the draftees. The cards will feature the new WNBA uniforms. The cards became available on April 17. Panini is the official trading card of the WNBA.
In addition to Iriafen, the other stars who will be available are former UConn guard Paige Bueckers, who was selected No. 1 overall by the Dallas Wings, and former TCU guard Hailey Van Lith, who was selected by the Chicago Sky.
Panini America posted about the collection on their instagram, citing where fans can buy the cards.
Iriafen is the first USC player to be drafted in the first round since Ebony Hoffman in 2004 and the fifth Trojan to be drafted under Trojans coach Lindsay Gottlieb. Former USC forward Tina Thompson and center Pam McGee went No. 1 and No. 2 in the inaugural WNBA Draft in 1997. They are the only Trojans who have been selected higher than Iriafen.
“Thank you, I wouldn’t be here without them. My parents sacrificed so much for me. My village, my coaches, just everybody in my circle,” Iriafen told ESPN’s Holly Rowe after being selected.. “I’m just super grateful, and this is for them truly.”
“I’ve just been resilient. There’s been a lot in my last season, and I just trusted the process. I’m a woman of faith, so I just trust in God. I was very prayerful,” Iriafen said. “I’m getting a little nervous, but I’m just super grateful to be here, and I give all the glory to God.”
Iriafen spent one season with the Trojans after transferring from Stanford in 2024. She quickly became a dominant player for USC and a star on the team. The former USC forward started in 35 games, averaging 18 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.
Iriafen and USC guard JuJu Watkins quickly became a dynamic duo. When Watkins left the game in the second round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament due to an injury, Iriafen played a crucial role on the court. Iriafen was a team leader and did not let her team become discouraged. She brought the energy to both the team and the crowd.
The Washington Mystics ended the 2024 season with a 14-26 record, ending at No. 9 in the Eastern Conference. The team is entering its first season with coach Sydney Johnson and general manager Jamila Wideman. The team will be without all five starters from 2024 this season, looking to the draft to bring in the top talent.
In addition to Iriafen, in the first round of the draft, the Mystics selected Notre Dame guard Sonia Citron and Kentucky guard Georgia Amoore.
The Washington Mystics will open up the season against the Atlanta Dream on May 16. With the roster turnover, Iriafen has a strong chance of starting week one for her professional debut.