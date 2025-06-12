4-Star Recruit Deacon Schmitt Adds USC Trojans Visit After Nebraska, Tennessee
Windsor (Colo.) four-star interior offensive lineman recruit Deacon Schmitt has been busy this summer. He’s already taken official visits with Oklahoma, Colorado and Alabama.
Schmitt will be in Lincoln this upcoming weekend for his official visit with Nebraska and Knoxville the weekend of June 20 for his visit with Tennessee. But in-between those two trips, Schmitt has added an official with the USC Trojans to his summer itinerary.
The No. 370 overall prospect, No. 30 interior offensive lineman and No. 1 recruit in Colorado in the 247Sports Composite Rankings will be in Los Angeles early next week. It will be his third trip to USC.
The Trojans hosted Bishop Gorman (Nev.) five-star safety Jett Washington last for a mid-week official visit and made a lasting impression on the No. 2 rated safety.
USC has assembled an impressive recruiting class on the offensive side of the ball, led by Lincoln-Way East (Ill.) four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, who flipped his commitment from Oregon in late February. And the Trojans have made sure to surround him with plenty of elite talent.
They hold commitments from two blue-chip running backs in Harvey (Ohio) four-star Shahn Alston and Oaks Christian (Calif.) four-star Deshonne Redeaux.
At receiver, Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star Trent Mosley, Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame four-star Luc Weaver, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) three-star Ja’Myron Baker and Opelousas (La.) three-star Roderick Tezeno have announced their pledges, but the Trojans are not done pursuing a few highly touted pass catchers.
USC hosted DeSoto (Texas) four-star receiver Ethan “Boobie” Feaster and Panther Creek (Texas) four-star receiver Jalen Lott last weekend for their official visits. Feaster and Lott are both being pursued by a trio of schools in the SEC, but the Trojans have firmly inserted themselves in the mix.
St. John Bosco (Calif.) four-star receiver and Texas A&M commit Madden Williams is scheduled to take his official with USC this weekend. The Trojans were late to the mix, having just offered the local product in March, but the USC staff and several commits are pushing to keep him in Southern California. Williams' teammate, three-star cornerback Joshua Holland, has been committed to the Trojans since last July.
Mater Dei (Calif.) five-star tight end Mark Bowman is one of the prized recruits in the 2026 class. USC was able to fend off a trio of SEC schools in Texas, Georgia and Alabama to land the No. 1 rated tight end and continue building a recruiting pipeline with the national powerhouse in Orange County.
IMG Academy (Fla.) five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe is another crown jewel of the Trojans recruiting class. On the offensive line, USC also holds commitments from Corner Canyon (Utah) four-star IOL Esun Tafa, Folsom (Calif.) four-star tackle Vlad Dyakonov, Valor Christian (Colo.) three-star IOL Kannon Smith, San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral three-star tackle Chase Deniz and St. Francis (Calif.) three-star IOL John Fifita.