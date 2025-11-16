USC Trojans Secondary Embracing ‘Next Man Up ‘Mentality After Slew of Injuries
The next man up mentality is something the USC Trojans have relied on throughout the season as the injuries continue to pile up. The standard remains the standard, no matter who’s in the game.
USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn saw the backend of his defense take a hard in the first half of Saturday’s 26-21 victory over Iowa.
Safety Kamari Ramsey limped off the field on the Hawkeyes second possession of the game after breaking up a pass and never returned. The Trojans other starting safety Bishop Fitzgerald headed to the locker late in the first half and he also did not return the game.
New Safety Duo
Christian Pierce and Kennedy Urlacher became the new safety duo for USC.
Pierce has started six games this season, with Ramsey primarily starting at the nickel spot during the first half of the season, but for Urlacher, the sophomore transfer from Notre Dame, it was his first significant snaps at the safety position with the Trojans.
Urlacher forced a key incompletion on fourth down in USC territory with under two minutes remaining in regulation to seal the victory.
“He’s a dog man. I’m very proud,” Pierce said about Urlacher. “He came in and did exactly what he needed to do. He came in and did his job, executed at a high level, made some big plays. So, I’m very happy for him.”
The loss of Ramsey and Fitzgerald meant USC not only lost its two most experienced guys in the secondary but also its leadership. When Ramsey missed the Trojans week 5 loss to Illinois because of food poisoning, the defense felt the impact of his absence.
The responsibility of being the vocal presence now fell on Pierce for the first time in his collegiate career.
“I feel like just knowing Kamari’s a vocal player and a vocal leader and missing those two guys, it’s big to be able to step in and try to lead in some sense the other players and young guys as well. Try to lead them and calm then down as well,” Pierce said.
Pierce’s impact won’t reflect in the stat sheet, but USC’s junior safety was left to fill a massive void and he did so brilliantly. The Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) was down by the line of scrimmage communicating with the front seven before key plays in the second half and the defense didn’t miss a beat with Pierce stepping into a new role.
Calling on a True Freshman
The loss of Ramsey impacted two positions, safety and nickel. Freshman Dee Reddick logged a few snaps in the first half at nickel. The Georgia native played a majority of the snaps in Ramsey’s place against Illinois.
But is was fellow true freshman Alex Graham, who occupied the nickel position against Iowa. Graham was expected to start heading into the season before an injury kept him out for the first 5 games of the season.
Graham logged eight snaps in his collegiate debut against Michigan on Oct. 11 and did not play a single snap again until he stepped on the field this past Saturday.
“I feel like he played a good game for what he had to come in and do,” Pierce said. “He’s a young guy in a big game and I feel like him coming in and just executing and doing his job, that’s exactly what we need from a young guy.”
USC has been able to showcase its depth at certain positions this season, such as running back, offensive line and the interior of its defensive front. This past weekend, it was the safety room.
“We have a very talented team,” Pierce said. “I feel like depth is very big on defense and offense. Next man up, it’s a warrior game, it’s a battle. One player might get down with an injury, next player have to go up and do their job.”
Finishing Late
It’s the third consecutive game the Trojans have turned up the notch defensively in the second half. In the previous two, USC limited its opponents to three points each in the second half. Against Iowa, they allowed zero points, even with a new-look defensive back unit.
Last season, the Trojans struggled to make key stops late in games to secure wins, which led to a 6-6 mark in the regular season. This year, Lynn’s unit has improved significantly in that area.
“It’s what we’ve been trained to do. What we’ve been doing all year and just go out and play our game," ’Pierce said. “Stop them and make a play and end the game for our team. So that’s what we did.”