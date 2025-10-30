All Trojans

USC Safety Bishop Fitzgerald Addresses Nebraska's Blackout, 'Hostile Environment'

The No. 23 USC Trojans head into a high-stakes Week 10 road matchup at Nebraska. As the Cornhuskers debut blackout uniforms, safety Bishop Fitzgerald notes the hostile atmosphere, but emphasizes getting the job done.

Teddy King

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the game against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The No. 23 USC Trojans are back in the ring following their week 9 bye, and will face Nebraska on the road for a Big Ten showdown.

What's different about this home game for Nebraska is the debut of their blackout uniforms, which will be worn for the first time this season against the Trojans. While the jerseys are an exciting element for the Cornhuskers, USC players are focused on the main thing: going 1-0.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

For USC safety Bishop Fitzgerald, who is tied for first in the nation for five interceptions, the mindset for another their first Big Ten road contest since September comes from excitement, but focus. Fitzgerald commented on the Nebraska blackout announced for their matchup, and how it can make for a hostile, yet thrilling atmosphere.

Bishop Fitzgerald Highlights Electric Atmosphere, And Team Focus

"They got their blackout stuff going on, so that's pretty cool. We're excited to play in such a livid atmosphere like that. You know, that's something everyone wants to do, play in a hostile environment like that," Fitzgerald said after Wednesday's practice.

What Bishop also emphasized was not buying into the Cornhuskers excitement, and remembering their main focus in a high stakes week 10 matchup.

"But (we're) not trying to make it bigger than what it is, just going out there and try and be 1-0 every week,” Fitzgerald said.

How USC Defense Can Beat The Cornhuskers

Defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn speaks to the media after USC Fall Camp. / Teddy King, USC Trojans On Si

What the Trojans, specifically the defense, has been tested with is stopping the run against powerful running backs. USC faces a strong back in Nebraska's Emmett Johnson.

USC allowed 306 rushing yards against No. 12 Notre Dame, between running backs Jadarian Price and Jeremiyah Love. In Nebraska's win over Northwestern, Johnson rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

Even with the hope that coach Lincoln Riley's offense will deliver a well-balanced attack against the Cornhuskers, USC's defense must return the same energy and shut down coach Matt Rhule's offense.

When asked what stood out about Johnson's playing style, Fitzgerald noted his strength is present on the field.

"He runs really hard," Fitzgerald said. "He's always usually going to break the first tackle, and he just plays with an edge and, you know, he's not necessarily like a blazer, but once he hits that edge, he makes a guy miss and he could get a lot of yards."

Through three total seasons in Lincoln, Johnson has rushed for 1,846 yards on 353 carries and 12 touchdowns. This season alone, Johnson has already rushed for has already rushed for 837 yards and nine touchdowns.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) reacts after sacking Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn noted the same strengths of Johnson, but emphasized how the Trojans can stop Johnson's run for all four quarters.

"Tackling in space is going to be huge this week. Even if it's a six-yard gain, he's breaking four or five tackles. It seems like (he) will hold on to the ball a little bit longer," Lynn said after Wedensday's practice.

What will work well for the Trojans defensively is shutting down Nebraska's two strongest points of attack, specifically Raiola and Johnson.

USC will face Nebraska on Saturday, Nov. 1, with kickoff scheduled 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

Teddy King
TEDDY KING

Teddy King is a reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints games and Super Bowl LIX, as well as in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She was also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.

