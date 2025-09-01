USC Trojans Flex Family Ties: Two Sets of Brothers Make Dazzling Debuts
It was a family affair at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night.
Two sets of brothers, freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet and redshirt sophomore cornerback Kevin Longstreet, and redshirt freshmen running back King Miller and Kaylon Miller suited up for the USC Trojans in their dominant 73-13 win over Missouri State.
Longstreet Family
Husan Longstreet, a five-star quarterback, was the crown jewel of the Trojans' 2025 recruiting class. The Corona Centennial (Calif.) product flipped his commitment from Texas A&M to USC in the weeks leading up to the early signing period in early December.
Longstreet made his highly anticipated debut, playing the entire second half after the Trojans jumped out to a 42-10 lead. He was a perfect 9-of-9 throwing for 69 yards and accounted for three total touchdowns, one passing and two rushing.
He was stripped sacked on a pass where he held the ball too long in the third quarter, but overall USC coach Lincoln Riley stated it was “a good start” for Longstreet.
“Jaden [Maiava] had played pretty darn good at that point,” Riley said. "And so obviously, Husan hasn't gotten to play college football yet and he's our backup quarterback, so it was great to be able to get him some, some game reps and get that first one out way.”
Kevin Longstreet appeared in five games last season with the Aggies. He decided to enter the winter transfer portal and join his younger brother in Southern California this season.
Longstreet made his own impact, where he deflected a pass in the backfield and landed into the waiting arms of defensive end Garrett Pomerantz for the interception. Longstreet is listed as third on depth chart at both cornerback spots but got his snaps at the nickel position.
Miller Family
King and Kaylon Miller were both three-star prospects coming out Calabasas (Calif.) high school but joined the Trojans as a preferred walk-on in the 2024 recruiting cycle.
While Kaylon appeared in two games last season, but his twin brother saw his first live action on Saturday and the two shared the field together for the first time in their collegiate career. Kaylon laid a key block on a play that a wide-open running lane to spring King for a 75-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
Riley has mentioned King several times since the spring as someone that has stood out in a deep and talented running back room.
DJ Harvey and Kamari Ramsey
Cornerback DJ Harvey and safety Kamari Ramsey are godbrothers. The two of them shared a game field for the first time since Harvey was a senior and Ramsey was a junior at Sierra Canyon (Calif.).
Harvey transferred home to Southern Cal in the winter transfer portal and got the start at the other cornerback position opposite of DeCarlos Nicholson.
With Prophet Brown and Alex Graham both out, defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn decided to move Ramsey down to nickel and Christian Pierce made his first career start at safety.