Alex Smith Emphasizes Difficulty Studying Film As A Rookie, Defends Caleb Williams
Former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams is heading into his second season with the Chicago Bears. Williams and the Bears had a rough season, looking to take a major leap in year two. One area Williams is looking to improve on is studying film.
Williams has been under scrutiny this offseason since excerpts from Author and ESPN reporter Seth Wickersham’s book, American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback, was released. One of the topics in the book was regarding Williams’ rookie season.
“No one tells me what to watch,” Williams told his father. “I just turn it on.”
Williams having to watch film on his own is not a new conversation. Back in February, Taylor Doll, the host of the “Making Monsters” podcast had a similar report, noting a clash between Williams and former offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.
Williams addressed the notion that he does not know how to watch film, he just wanted more guidance.
“It wasn’t that I didn’t know how to watch film,” Williams said speaking to the media. “It was more or less the sense of learning shortcuts … learning ways to watch film and be more efficient. Learning ways to pick things up better.”
Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith came to Williams' defense, acknowledging the difference between watching film in college and the NFL. While Williams was successful with the USC Trojans, Smith advocated that he went through something similar.
“I spent years wandering around in the film room having no idea what to look at,” Smith said via ESPN. “It took me a long time to find my own way on how to do this efficiently. Like years and years and years.”
“I ran 20, 25 plays in college over and over and over again,” Smith continued. “But in the NFL, you’re getting a new game plan every single week, so it’s brand-new offense formations, shifts, motions, and it’s obviously by a multiple of 10 to 20, and this changes every week. And defensively, you’re getting ready for way more volume.”
Smith was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. Eventually, following his trade to the Kansas City Chiefs, Smith was the one who helped young quarterbacks understand how to study film.
The Chiefs selected quarterback Patrick Mahomes with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Smith helped Mahomes, who is now one of the top quarterbacks in the league and a three-time Super Bowl champion.
“Patrick got to sit in the room when I was like, ‘Don’t call that play, get it out of the game plan’ or … ‘Why are we doing this? Why don’t we do it that way,” Smith said. “Sometimes as a young quarterback, you don’t know what to ask.”
While Williams did not have the help he needed in 2024, the Bears signed veteran quarterback Case Keenum. Keenum's veteran presence could be a big help for Williams next season in many ways, especially when watching film.
The Chicago Bears finished the season with a 5-12 record. Williams passed for 3,541 yards and 20 touchdowns. Despite the disappointment, he was safe with the ball, throwing just six interceptions. The Bears hired former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who is looking to bring out Williams' potential.
Williams was the No. 1 overall pick and a Heisman-winning quarterback with USC. He has great potential, and with a year of learning, he is looking to take a big step in 2025. The Chicago Bears will kick off the season against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 8.