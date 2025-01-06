Atlanta Falcons' Drake London Addresses Bright Future With Quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
The Atlanta Falcons came into Sunday with hopes of reaching the playoffs and potentially even hosting a home game by winning the NFC South division crown. To do so, they needed a Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss and to beat the Carolina Panthers. Those aspirations fell flat as they got neither. The Buccaneers pulled out a late victory, and the Falcons were caught in the grip of a hurricane by the name of Bryce Young. The second-year quarterback for Carolina had a five-touchdown, no-turnover day en route to leading a game-winning drive in overtime 44-38.
Despite the disappointment, former USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London capped off a career-best season with a now career-defining performance. London exploded for a ten-reception, 187-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Panthers defense. One of the most encouraging signs of the day for the Falcons was the unstoppable connection London and rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. seem to be developing before our eyes.
“Absolute poise. He's got a frickin’ rocket and he just slings the ball, and he’s got that dog in him. He's somebody who's a winner and I think you see that just right off the gate,” said London of his rookie quarterback.
The former Trojan finished the season with 100 receptions, 1,271 receiving yards, and nine receiving touchdowns. London finishes ninth, fourth, and ninth in the NFL, respectively, in those categories. The top-ten draft pick is living up to the billing with his third season completed. The prognosis is resoundingly positive as the Falcons start to turn their attention to the 2025 roster-building phase. They know for certain they have a true leading wide receiver in London.
“The fans got a little taste of what it could possibly be, and I think we’re going to strive for that every game now. Offseason, we’ve got to get after it and get right, because we want to get into the postseason and start playing for something real,” said London of the future regarding himself and Penix Jr.
The Falcons possible trio of quarterback Michael Penix Jr, running back Bijan Robinson, and London at wide receiver may be one of the best in football next season as the future is bright in Atlanta. A full offseason to further develop continuity and rapport should be an integral focus for the Falcons in the coming months. Talent collections like this rarely come around. Making the most of it, no matter who is leading the franchise, should be objective number one, without a doubt.
