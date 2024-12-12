Bear Alexander’s NIL Valuation Amid Transfer Portal Visits: No. 1 Transfer Defensive Lineman
The USC Trojans lost defensive lineman Bear Alexander to the transfer portal earlier this week. Alexander spend just two seasons with USC after transferring from Georgia following his freshman year in 2022.
Alexander played in all 13 games for the Trojans in 2023, but decided to sit out and redshirt after 3 games in 2024. He has narrowed down his list of transfer options to three different schools. Alexander told On3 that the schools thats are standing out to him are Oregon, Penn State, and SMU. He has scheduled visits to each of those schools.
Bear Alexander is a former four-star recruit in the class of 2022 and was ranked as the No. 3 player in his class. What is his NIL valuation as he hits the portal?
Bear Alexander’s NIL Valuation
Bear Alexander has an NIL valuation of $228k per On3. This is ranked the 5th highest out of all defensive lineman that have entered the transfer portal so this this season. The defensive lineman with the highest is former Auburn Tiger, Gage Keys, with a valuation of 316k. The player with the highest overall valuation is former Oklahoma Sooner quarterback Jackson Arnold. Arnold has a valuation of a staggering $1.2 million.
Alexander is ranked as the No. 1 defensive lineman in the transfer portal.
For USC, Alexander is just one of 14 Trojans that entered the transfer portal following the conclusion of the 2024 regular season.
USC players to already enter the portal are quarterback Miller Moss, running back Quinten Joyner, wide receiver Duce Robinson, wide receiver Kyron Hudson, lineman Mason Murphy, tight end Kade Eldridge, kicker Denis Lynch, lineman Amos Talalele, and lineman Gino Qionones.
Who Will Step Up For Trojans in Bowl Game?
The USC Trojans will play the Texas A&M Aggies in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on December 27th. There will be a lot of players with increased roles following the numerous Trojan players to enter the portal, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
It came as no surprise that quarterback Miller Moss entered the portal. Moss started the opening nine games for USC this season, but was then benched for Jayden Maiava prior to the Nebraska game.
The Trojans will also be without key weapons; running back Quinten Joyner and wide receivers Kyron Hudson and Duce Robinson.
Joyner was the second leader rusher for USC with 478 yards on 63 carries and three touchdowns. Hudson racked up 462 receiving yards and three touchdowns, while Robinson had 396 receiving yards and five touchdowns of his own.
Sophomore widę receiver Makai Lemon ended the season as the Trojans leading receiver with 46 receptions for 665 yards. Look for him to have a big game vs. Texas A&M.
