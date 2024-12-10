USC Trojans' Duce Robinson Enters Transfer Portal: Georgia Bulldogs, SEC Destination?
USC Trojans wide receiver Duce Robinson is entering the transfer portal. A huge loss for the USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans baseball team as Robinson was a two-sport athlete.
This season, Robinson utilized his large frame to capture 23 receptions for 396 yards (17.2 avg.) with five touchdowns.
The former five-star recruit from the class of 2023 is 6 foot 6 and 220-pounds. He was recruited as a tight end and was ranked as the top tight end recruit in the nation. Robinson was recruited by the top programs in the country, visiting the Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas Longhorns, Georgia Bulldogs and Washington Huskies.
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Addresses Concerning Transfer Portal Departures
MORE: USC Trojans Transfer Portal Tracker: Running Back Quinten Joyner Enters Portal
MORE: Texas A&M's Kevin Longstreet Transfer To USC Trojans To Join Quarterback, Brother Husan?
Robinson was at one time predicted to sign with the SEC giant Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia could be a potential transfer destination now as the Bulldogs have a need for more receivers. Georgia is losing seniors Dominic Lovett and Arian Smith, while freshman Nitro Tuggle announced plans to enter the portal Monday.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart is looking to add talent in the portal.
“All of them,” Smart said Sunday. “All of them. There's not a position that we don't have enough depth at. I mean, I repeatedly say we have less depth than we've ever had before. So we evaluate the transfer portal on who fits our culture more than we do who fits our talent level.”
Robinson will probably not play in USC's bowl game vs. the Texas A&M Aggies in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Robinson was a big believer in USC quarterback Jayden Maiava this season, when Riley decided to start him over quarterback Miller Moss. Robinson had a career-high day in Maiava's first start, a win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Robinson caught four passes for a career-high 90 receiving yards and a touchdown.
“It's a blessing, especially being able to walk out with the W but, I mean, I did set a career high, but it's not me, it's the guys around me, you know, without offensive line playing the way they did, I wouldn't have been able to do that," Robinson said. "Without Jayden playing the way he did, I wouldn't have been able to do that without the guys around me, you know, playing the way they did. You know, the reason I got my touchdown was because of Zach, he cleared it out and so, so just having those guys around me, it's truly a blessing.”
On Monday night, Riley revealed some of the reasons USC has seen several players leave the program.
"We're a college model that's becoming a professional model," said Riley. "I know some people don't want to say that but it's here. It is what it is. The reality is there's just some guys that you either can't or (are) not going to pay what they want. You guys have done the NFL thing, you've seen it. If your value doesn't match the money then it's not going to go well much longer. It's not going to further. There's a cutthroat part of that that's just part of being a professional organization."
MORE: Former USC Trojans' Matt Leinart, Keyshawn Johnson React to 2025 Recruiting Class
MORE: Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold Breaks Franchise Record In Win Over Atlanta Falcons
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Brutally Honest In ‘Ass Kicking’ By San Francisco 49ers